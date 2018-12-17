Stalwart of the community is leaving Littlehampton

Littlehampton Conservatives have said goodbye to a long-standing supporter and friend as he is moving away from the south coast.

Graham Paull hosted a small gathering at his home, attended by Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb and other members.

Graham Paull, second left, with Littlehampton Conservatives

Mr Paull has been a stalwart of the community for the past 18 years, having moved to Littlehampton at the turn of the century with his wife Barbara to settle in the newly-built Beach Crescent.

Geoffrey Walker, chairman, said: “A Conservative member for more than 70 years, Graham became an active campaigner for the Littlehampton branch of the party, serving as chairman and later as treasurer.

“But his community involvement did not stop there. He served as treasurer to the RNLI, as chairman of ACCT and was active in supporting Shopmobility.

“We often encourage people to get more involved in their communities, giving something back, and this is a good example of this in action.”

Now approaching 90 and having lost his wife a couple of years back, Graham is moving to Chester to be near his family.

Well known in the community, he will be remembered as someone who worked tirelessly in support of many local activities.

Mr Gibb said: “Graham Paull and his late wife, Barbara, have been active members of the local Conservative Party for nearly 20 years, holding fundraising events, delivering leaflets and campaigning.

“Now, Graham, who turns 90 this month, is to move to Chester to be nearer to his family. We will miss his kindness, friendship and support but wish him well in this next phase of his life.”

Littlehampton weapons engineer awarded medal for services in Libya

No Christmas presents for Littlehampton family as they bring back the true spirit of Christmas through Elf on a Shelf

Record number of Christmas hampers delivered to homeless dog owners in Sussex

Village Friends Christmas lunch for volunteers and clients in Six Villages area