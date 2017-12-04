Staff ‘much better informed’ about safeguarding issues

Arun District Council staff and councillors attended an event to learn about how they can help to keep vulnerable residents safe.

The safeguarding day, held last week, focused on educating employees to recognise the signs of abuse, mistreatment and neglect and how to report any concerns.

The day included drop-in sessions and workshops run by outside agencies which work in partnership with the Council; including West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and The Samaritans.

Mike Clayden, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, attended the event.

He said: “We recognise that safeguarding children and vulnerable adults in the Arun district is paramount, and it is our duty as a local authority to work in partnership to protect our vulnerable residents from harm.

“We have had very positive feedback from the event held last week with both staff and councillors saying they feel much better informed about safeguarding issues.”

Council employees who work in the community receive safeguarding training as part of their role so the event was aimed at educating other colleagues who may be less familiar with the issues involved.