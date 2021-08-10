Safer route for Littlehampton cyclists proposed

West Sussex County Council have put forward a number of proposals to improve cycling and walking routes

A total of £2.35 million in funding was secured from phase two of the Department for Transport’s active travel fund.

This money will be used to deliver permanent walking and cycling improvements across the county.

The schemes are not just about improving safety, but will also be designed to make places better, healthier and greener.

One of the projects is the school gate and active travel improvements proposals.

A public consultation on six schemes in Shoreham, Crawley, Worthing, Littlehampton, Hassocks and between Bognor to Chichester, is currently being held until Sunday, August 15.

The £850,000 project will help create links with local communities and encourage walking and cycling to and from schools.

In Littlehampton cyclists could be able to use River Road in the opposite direction to the current one-way street in order to create a safer route for cyclists than using the B2187 Terminus Road up to the Ferry Footbridge.

The proposals include:

• An on-road advisory cycle route from Terminus Place to Ferry Footbridge

• Road markings and signs to highlight the start and end of the route

• Road markings and signs to indicate the presence of cyclists on the road in River Road

• Additional signs to help cyclists find their way to and from locations to the south and the existing cycle networks.