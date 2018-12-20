Rustington Manor Hotel hosts Christmas lunch for RAF veterans

Veterans have been treated to a free Christmas lunch to honour them for their service to our country. Rustington Manor Hotel hosted the party for 40 guests from Princess Marina House, the RAF Benevolent Fund home in Littlehampton.

Billy Macleod, general manager, said: “My family we are ex military so it is something close to my heart to be able to give something back to the people that served for our country. When I first arrived in Rustington just a few months ago, the first thing I noticed was the poppies on the roundabout and I realised how big this was for the community.”

Guests from Princess Marina House enjoying Christmas lunch at Rustington Manor Hotel. Picture: Steve Robards SR1832850 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

Picture: Steve Robards SR1832843 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

Picture: Steve Robards SR1832840 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

Picture: Steve Robards SR1832836 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

View more