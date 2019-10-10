Road safety fears see Yapton crematorium plans turned down

A fear of traffic accidents has prompted Arun District Council to refuse plans for a crematorium off of the A259.

An application for land north of the road at Yapton was deferred in August because development control committee members were not happy with a road safety audit which had been carried out by West Sussex County Council.

Separate plans for another crematorium near Climping was rejected at the same meeting.

The audit took place at 9.30am on Friday December 28 – hardly peak time – and it was agreed that a second, four-day audit should be carried out by an independent inspector.

The results of that audit were presented to the committee at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon (October 9).

The report raised five safety points, the first of which was the likelihood of accidents as vehicles tried to turn off the main road into Grevatts Lane West where the crematorium was to be built.

A report to the meeting said: “It may not be evident to other vehicles why some vehicles, particularly eastbound, are slowing to turn left into Grevatts Lane West.

“This could result in rear end shunt collisions on the main road.”

While the audit recommended signage could be put up to let drivers know the turning was approaching, members were not convinced it would be enough.

With concerns also being raised that no ‘slowing down lane’ had been included in the application, allowing vehicles to make the turn without affecting the rest of the traffic, they voted to refuse the application.