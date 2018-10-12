Re-run of Arundel A27 options consultation announced by Highways England

‘Important new information’ about options to improve the A27 at Arundel has led Highways England to hold another public consultation next spring.

Back in May the agency revealed a tweaked version of 5a was the option it had chosen after months of consultation.

The scheme has divided opinion. Many have welcomed the £250m investment but others have opposed the environmental impact of the proposed scheme.

Both campaigners and the South Downs National Park Authority have called for a judicial review of the Highways England decision.

Last month it was announced that Emma Tristram, author of Binsted and Beyond, had been granted permission for her legal challenge to proceed.

Today Highways England announced it will hold a new public consultation as since May important new evidence has become available including a redesign of the western end of the Option 5a scheme where it rejoins the existing A27, updated traffic modelling results and updated data on and enhancements of the alternative Options 1 and 3.

Following the further consultation, due to be held in the spring, Highways England will consider the responses, alongside all other relevant evidence to determine the next steps for the project, including an examination of the information gained against the preferred route and the alternative options.

When asked if all options were back on the table because of the judicial review, a Highways England spokesman said: “While it may be interpreted as this, we would say that isn’t the case.

“New evidence has come to light, and we feel it is the right thing to do to go back out to consultation on all three options.”

Alan Feist, Highways England programme, said: “It is clear that improving the A27 at Arundel is a priority for local people, and we at Highways England have been working hard to develop our proposals.

“Since the original consultation, our continued work has established important new information about each of the options and we have decided that we will run a further consultation next year to seek people’s views on the proposals in light of that new information.

“The Arundel bypass scheme remains a much-needed scheme with strong popular support which would improve journeys along the whole of the Sussex coast. Drivers on the A27 suffer daily delays and the congestion there holds back the whole region and pushes traffic into small, less suitable roads through the South Downs National Park. Highways England remains committed to finding a solution to this problem, which has blighted Sussex and communities across the south coast for decades.

“The preferred route announcement we made last year remains in place, and we are defending the legal challenges that have been brought against it.”

This further round of consultation will give people an opportunity to comment on all matters presented at the previous consultation in 2017 and the new information available.

It will allow consultees to comment on all three route options previously consulted upon: Option 1, Option 3 and Option 5a.