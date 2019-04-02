Postal vote poll cards for Arun council elections sent with wrong instructions

Postal vote poll cards for council elections in Arun next month were sent to residents with the wrong instructions.

People can either choose to cast their votes in person on Thursday May 2 for district, town and parish council elections or elect to do so via post.

Arun District Council is currently sending out poll cards, which confirm residents’ entitlement to a postal vote at these elections.

However a printing error meant the back of the cards have information relating to ordinary voting in a polling station rather than by post.

Returning officer Nigel Lynn, chief executive at Arun, has written to those affected with the correct information telling them the mistake will not affect their right to vote and they do not need to do anything.

An Arun spokesman said: “Arun District Council confirms that there was an error at the printing stage of the postal vote poll cards.

“Following advice from the Electoral Commission, a letter has been sent to all of the 17,422 voters with the correct information. As the mistake was made during the printing process, all additional costs incurred have been met by the printers.

“The council is sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and would like to reassure our postal voters that they will have all the information they need to place their vote.”