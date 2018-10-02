Poppy Appeal cascade created by the community in Littlehampton

A wonderful poppy cascade has been created at St Mary’s Church in Littlehampton.

There are more than 2,000 knitted, felt and plastic poppies, made or donated by a number of local groups and individuals.

Those involved included Littlehampton WI, The Arcade Knitters, Wicked Quilters, Lady Star of the Sea knitting Group, Morrisons staff and Littlehampton Kitting Group.

The cascade display can be viewed Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, until Remembrance Sunday on November 11. Donations to the Poppy Appeal would be much appreciated.

Derek Moore, Poppy Appeal organiser for Littlehampton, said: “The piece of art depicting graves of the fallen during World War One was constructed by members of Coastal Workshop Rustington, a small work-based West Sussex County Council day service, which offers a very supportive and friendly environment for adults with learning disabilities. Many thanks to them for an excellent piece of work.”

Long-standing volunteer celebrates golden wedding