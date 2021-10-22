Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/87/21/PL: Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road, Bognor Regis. Readvertisement due to various plans. Erection of a warehouse (Use Class B8) with ancillary office, associated vehicle parking, van storage, plant, ancillary structures, lighting landscaping and infrastructure works including earthworks to facilitate flood compensation area. This site may affect listed buildings, may affect the character & appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area, is a Departure from the Development Plan, affects a Right of way & is in CIL Zone SP3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/347/21/T: Runnymede, 221 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Fell 1 No. London Plane tree.

AW/345/21/T: 11 Fernhurst Gardens. Reduce to previous pruning points 2 No. Beech trees to height 10m and spread 7m.

AW/350/21/HH: Merton Down, Wessex Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension, garage conversion to self-contained annexe and installation of first floor balcony following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Angmering

A/216/21/HH: Downsview, Littlehampton Road. Erection of two storey side extension and associated works following the demolition of existing lean to.

A/218/21/HH: 3 Ham Manor Farm Cottages, West Drive. Erection of part single, part two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and installation of front canopy.

Arundel

AB/124/21/HH: 25 Torton Hill Road. Erection of two storey rear extension including the installation of 1 x rear juliette balcony and alterations to fenestration following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Bersted

BE/149/21/HH: 37 Central Avenue. Hip to gable loft conversion with the installation of 1 x rear dormer.

BE/151/21/PL: McDonalds, 3 Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis. Installation of one rapid electric vehicle charging station. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BE/154/21/T: New Barn lane Footpath adj to Whittaker Grove, North Bersted. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) - Crown lift to a height of 4.2m from ground level to accommodate the proposed access road.

Bognor Regis

BR/213/21/HH: 12-14 The Steyne. Erection of front porch extension, installation of first floor double balcony and external facade alterations (This application may affect the character and appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Conservation Area).

BR/242/21/OUT: Land rear of 94-100 Hook Lane. Outline application with all maters reserved except access for the demolition of existing bungalow to form new access for 6 No. detached chalet dwellings (resubmission following BR/124/21/OUT). This application may affect the setting of listed buildings & may affect the character & appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Lane Conservation Area.

BR/243/21/PO: Flat 4 Anglesea Court, 11 Victoria Road South. Application under S106A (3) to modify the age restriction obligation on the legal agreement dated 6th April 1987 linked to planning permission BR/517/85.

BR/229/21/HH: 25 Pevensey Road. First floor side extension, mansard roof extension with 2 x side dormers and installation of crossover.

BR/240/21/PL: 9 Annandale Avenue. Change of use from a House of Multiple Occupation (class C4 up to 6 unrelated people) to a House of Multiple Occupation with over 6 unrelated people (Sui Generis). Construction of a first floor rear extension over the kitchen and ground floor single storey extension remodelling the ground floor to create a new entrance and the replacement of the existing front door with a window. Removal of the existing chimney to the rear of the property and the removal of the small window on the 2nd floor (N E Elevation).

East Preston

EP/133/21/HH: 11 Worthing Road. Rear roof dormer extension including the installation of 2 x side windows and 3 x front velux rooflights.

Felpham

FP/205/21/T: Bognor Regis Golf Club, Downview Road. Various works to various trees.

FP/213/21/T: 108 Limmer Lane. 1 No. Lombardy Poplar tree (T1) - re pollard to previous points. 1 No. Norway Maple tree (T2) lateral prune to source 3-4 lower branches heading east over the boundary wall. 1 No. Lime tree (T3) lateral prune to source 2-3 lower branches heading east over the boundary wall.

FP/220/21/HH: 5 Poulner Close. Erection of front porch extension.

Ferring

FG/183/21/HH: 52 Ocean Drive. Erection of single storey front extension, installation of front canopy, loft conversion including 4 x dormers and conversion of rear sunroom to habitable use.

FG/184/21/PL: 1 Greenways Crescent. Erection of replacement dwelling and garage.

Kingston

K/47/21/HH: 2 Gorse View, Peak Lane. Two storey front and side extension with front balcony, part 1/2 storey rear extension and detached garage, including demolition of attached garage and extension.

Littlehampton

LU/290/21/PL: Metcraft Ltd, Harwood Road. Construction of a new industrial unit with the replacement of an existing industrial unit with proposed maximum heights of 14 metres. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/277/21/PL: 2 Wick Parade, Wick Street. The retention of an automated teller machine. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/278/21/A: 2 Wick Parade, Wick Street. Retention of 1 No. internally illuminated fascia sign & surround sign on front elevation.

LU/319/21/HH: 97 White Horses Way. Erection of single storey side and rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

LU/324/21/T: 116 Bluebell Drive. Crown reduction of 1 No. Eucalyptus tree to leave height 13m and spread 10m.

LU/325/21/HH: 75 Colebrook Road. Erection of two storey rear extension.

LU/331/21/PL: 2 Croft Cottages, Pier Road. Variation of condition approved under LU/159/19/PL relating to condition 2-plans condition.

Middleton

M/132/21/HH: 12 South Walk. Erection of part single, part two storey side extension and single storey other side extension following the demolition of sunroom and conservatory.

Poling

PO/11/21/HH: St Johns Cottage, Poling Street. Erection of single storey side and rear extension, replacement garage building following the demolition of existing rear extension. Repair and reconstruction of the roof structure, associated landscape works and external alterations. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

PO/12/21/L: St Johns Cottage, Poling Street. Listed building consent for the erection of single storey side and rear extension, replacement garage building following the demolition of existing rear extension. Repair and reconstruction of the roof structure, associated landscape works and external alterations.

Rustington

R/238/21/HH: 62 Sea Lane. Single storey side and rear extension and raised patio.

R/256/21/HH: 26 Westlands. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

R/258/21/HH: Mallon Dene, 47 Mallon Dene. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension.

Walberton