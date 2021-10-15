Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/325/21/HH: Blue Haze, 37 The Drive. Erection of single storey side/rear extension, front porch extension and detached garage to front (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

Planning

AW/301/21/HH: 14 Churchill Avenue. Erection of single storey front bay window extension.

AW/341/21/HH: 12 Blondell Drive. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Angmering

A/213/21/HH: Little Thatch, North Drive. Single storey side extension.

Arundel

AB/119/21/PL: 69 Church Cottages, Tortington Lane. Variation of condition application following grant of AB/66/21/HH relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/130/21/HH: 34 Highview Road, Eastergate. Erection of single storey rear extension, first floor side extension including the installation of 1 x rear dormer and part garage conversion to habitable use.

Bersted

BE/101/21/HH: 3 Homing Gardens. Replace metal framed/wood panel workshop in rear with brick-built workshop (This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area).

BE/150/21/PO: Land to the West of New Barn Lane, North Bersted. Application to negotiate the modification of the affordable housing clause(s) and enter a Deed of Variation to the S106 dated 28-09-17 linked to BE/77/16/OUT.

Bognor Regis

BR/232/21/PL: Butlins, Upper Bognor Road. Retention of existing temporary venue (Studio 36) which accommodates performance stage and seating, including mechanical ventilation system/external plant equipment, for an additional temporary period of 2 years (24 months) from the end of the 1 year period (ending 11 March 2022) granted for BR/292/20/PL. Also being applied for is a 1 night exemption from the restriction on hours of use approved under BR/292/20/PL (latest use of venue 23:00, latest egress of venue by 23:30) for New Years Eve only to allow the use of the venue until 00:30 and egress of the venue by 01:00. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/221/21/PL: Bognor Rugby Football Club, Hampshire Avenue. Variation of condition following grant of BR/93/18/PL relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

BR/233/21/HH: 77 Hillsboro Road. Hip to gable loft conversion with 2 x side dormers.

BR/235/21/HH: 15 Mayfield Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

BR/237/21/T: 4 Monterey Gardens. Fell 1 No. Ash tree.

Climping

CM/53/21/PL: 1-4 The Piglets, Climping Street, Littlehampton. Installation of ground source heat pump to provide heating and hot water to 4 No. Holiday Lets. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/120/21/HH: 9 The Ridings. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

EP/123/21/HH: 22 Normandy Lane. Erection of single storey side extension following the demolition of existing garage.

EP/122/21/HH: 36 Old Worthing Road. Erection of single storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

EP/125/21/PL: 22 Vermont Drive. Demolition of existing single storey projection on host dwelling, removal of swimming pool and erection of 1 No. detached 1 1/2 storey self-build dwelling with detached garage building on existing garden land. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

Felpham

FP/212/21/HH: 9 Ramillies Gardens. Installation of front ramp.

FP/214/21/HH: 23 First Avenue. Single storey link extension.

FP/218/21/T: 28 Outerwyke Road. Fell to ground level 1 No. Sycamore tree (T1).

Ferring

FG/179/21/HH: 4 Florida Close. Erection of front and rear extension, loft conversion and detached garage.

Ford

F/19/21/PL: H M Ford Open Prison, Ford Road. The construction of two houseblocks (two storeys) for 120 prisoners, extension to existing car park (80 spaces), proposed storage facilities & ancillary office space within secure perimeter fence at HMP Ford Category D Prison. This application may affect the setting of a listed building & the site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/305/21/PL: Flat 17 Amstel Court, Selborne Road. Replace windows with double glazed UPVC windows (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/313/21/T: Public Open Space North of 70 Bluebell Drive. 1 No. Eucalyptus tree (T1) reduce top height by 2-3m to leave a minimum of 14m, reduce lateral spread on east aspect by 3-4m, to leave a minimum of 8m & reduce lateral spread on west aspect by 2-3m to leave a minimum of 4m. 1 No. Eucalyptus tree (T2) - remove/reduce branches as necessary to achieve maximum 3m overhead clearance above footway & maximum 6m overhead clearance above carriageway.

LU/318/21/T: 21 Harebell Close. Fell 1 No. Sorbus tree (T1).

LU/317/21/T: Glenmore Court, Flat 3, St Winefrides Road. 3 No. Chestnut trees - re-pollard to previous points and remove deadwood.

Pagham

P/141/21/PL: Land at the Rear 71 The Causeway. Change of use from public amenity to private residential garden together with boundary works. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

P/140/21/HH: 6 Lion Road. Detached annexe.

P/143/21/PL: 25 West Front Road. Demolition of existing dwelling, erection of 1 No. replacement dwelling and detached garage/boat store.

Rustington

R/251/21/HH: 74 Dinsdale Gardens. Installation of front ramp.

R/255/21/T: Old Orchard House, 47 The Street. Various works to various trees.

Walberton