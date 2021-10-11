Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/118/21/HH: L’Apache, Westergate Street, Westergate. Loft extension to facilitate loft conversion to habitable use including the installation of 1 x side dormer and conversion of detached garage to annexe.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/307/21/HH: 11 The Drive. Resurface front driveway, install an additional soakaway and replace the cement edging blocks. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/318/21/T: 3 Seacourt Close. 1 No. Oak tree - Crown thin by 25% and Crown Lift to 2m.

AW/332/21/HH: 7 Raleigh Road. Loft conversion to form new 2nd floor with alterations to roof to form gable end & rear dormer projection.

AW/337/21/T: 31A Aldwick Gardens. 1 No. Sycamore tree (T.444) - Crown lift up to 5m and crown thin by 15%.

AW/336/21/T: 33 Chawkmare Coppice. Fell to ground level 1 No. Norway Maple (T1).

Angmering

A/207/21/PL: Land off Arundel Road. Variation of condition following grant of A/122/19/OUT relating to Conditions Nos 4 - approved plans and 16 - vehicular access.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/128/21/HH: 11 Collins Close, Eastergate. Erection of rear outbuilding.

BN/129/21/T: 129 Farnhurst Road, Barnham. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) re-pollard back to previous points reducing the canopy by 1-3m.

Bognor Regis

BR/234/21/PL: Butlins, Upper Bognor Road. Rear extension to the existing temporary venue (Studio 36) to accommodate back of house facilities and associated works. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/117/21/HH: 11 Warren Crescent. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/107/21/HH: 4 Derwent Grove. Erection of front porch.

FP/199/21/T: Land to rear of Flats 1-5, 12 Limmer Lane. Crown Reduction of 1 No. Sycamore tree to height 18m and spread 10m.

Ferring

FG/176/21/PL: 78A Langbury Lane. Extensions to front parking. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/43/21/L: East Kingston House, Kingston Lane, East Preston. Retrospective permission for erection of two (number) pellet burner flues on outbuilding.

K/42/21/HH: East Kingston House, Kingston Lane, East Preston. Retrospective permission for erection of two (number) pellet burner flues on outbuilding (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

Littlehampton

LU/302/21/HH: 2 Purbeck Place. Installation of 3 x roof lights to side and rear and installation of suntiles on existing outbuildings (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area).

LU/301/21/PL: Flat, 51 Pier Road. Alterations to fenestration and installation of new stairs to rear.

LU/300/21/HH: 142 Clun Road, Wick. Drop kerb and convert front garden into driveway.

Lyminster

LY/16/21/PL: Connies Byre, Calceto Lane. Extension & conversion of existing outbuilding to form home office/gym & garage & inclusion of outbuilding within residential curtilage. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/97/21/PL: 76-78 Flat Above, Elmer Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description to include first floor balcony and sub’dplans (existing, proposed and eastern elev.) dated 06/10/21 Creation of 2 x bedrooms within proposed new roofspace resubmission of M/7/21/PL.

M/129/21/HH: 34 The Layne, Elmer. Removal of existing side extension & erection of two storey side extension & canopy roof over existing front projection.

Pagham

P/131/21/HH: 114 Harbour View Road. Single storey rear extension and 2 x side dormers.

P/137/21/PL: Land at the rear of 69 The Causeway. Change of use from public amenity land to private residential garden together with boundary works. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/242/21/HH: 9 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Erection of single storey rear extension and external alterations.

R/246/21/PL: 144-146 The Street. Installation of external extraction equipment. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/245/21/HH: 92 Sea Avenue. Erection of single, part two storey rear extension with balconies, installation of solar panel to side and alterations to fenestration following the demolition of existing rear conservatories.

R/248/21/HH: 19 Botany Close. Installation of car port.

Walberton

WA/93/21/PL: Land adjacent to Oak Bank, Wandleys Lane. New detached dwelling & detached garage. This site is in CIL Zone 3 & is CIL Liable as new dwelling.This application is a departure from the Development Plan.

Yapton