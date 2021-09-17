Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council
The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 10 and 17.
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.
Aldingbourne
AL/89/21/PL: Mildmay, Hook Lane. Demolition of existing property and erection of new 4 bed dwelling house with ancillary parking.
AL/115/21/HH: Lidsey Barns, Tithe Barn, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Erection of single storey side conservatory.
Aldwick
AW/287/21/T: 1 The Drive. Crown reduction of 4 No Holm Oak trees to height 17m spread 13m (T1), height 17m spread 12m (T2), height 17m spread 10m (T3) and height 17m spread 11m (T5). Crown reduction of 1 No. Beech tree to height 7m and spread 4m.
AW/300/21/HH: 15 Aldwick Avenue. Erection of two storey front extension, hip to gable roof extension and garden/store room in rear.
AW/308/21/HH: 1 The Moorings, 43 Aldwick Avenue. Installation of ground to first floor lift to the side of dwelling.
Angmering
A/184/21/PL: Land South of Water Lane. Construction of a weir upstream of the culverted road access to the Land South of Water Lane Development, Angmering as Phase 1 of the Angmering Flood Alleviation Scheme. This application is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment & is in CIL Zone 1 & is not CIL Liable as other development.
A/190/21/PO: Land South of Water Lane. Application to enter a deed of variation to s106 dated 7/3/19 in order to modify the definition of Green Infrastructure, Mortgagee in Possession clause and off-site highway works clause.
A/176/21/HH: Arlington, The Thatchway. Erection of single storey rear extension.
A/192/21/T: Field House, The Thatchway. Crown lift 1 No. Turkey oak (T1) to 7m.
Bersted
BE/142/21/HH: 44 Elbridge Avenue. Erection of single storey side extension.
BE/143/21/HH: 19 South Way. Removal of existing three lean-to structures and erection of single storey side and rear extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/216/21/HH: 32 Wellington Road. Erection of single storey rear and side extension.
BR/219/21/HH: 25 Hillsboro Road. Erection of single storey side extension.
Felpham
FP/194/21/HH: Cheval De Mer, 3 Culver Road. Erection of single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings following the demolition of existing rear bay structure.
FP/195/21/HH: 28 Lionel Avenue. Removal of existing porch, conservatory and detached garage. Erection of two storey side extension, single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.
FP/197/21/HH: 15 Vicarage Lane. Detached garage.
FP/198/21/HH: 19 Pennyfields. Erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and external alterations following the demolition of existing single storey side extensions.
Ferring
FG/162/21/HH: 33 Downview Avenue. Erection of single storey store room to front.
Littlehampton
LU/263/21/PL: Land at Unit 4 Hawthorn Road. Construction of a two-storey office building (Use Class E). This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.
LU/267/21/HH: 21 East Ham Road. Erection of single storey side extension, single storey other side porch extension and alterations to fenestration following the demolition of existing side extension.
LU/269/21/HH: 10 Swanbourne Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, front porch and loft conversion with 1 x rear and 1 x front dormer.
Middleton
M/123/21/PL: 27 Central Drive. Erection of 1 No. 2 bed detached dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.
M/126/21/HH: 4 Ancton Close, Ancton. Erection of single storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing detached garage.
Pagham
P/127/21/RES: Land North of Sefter Road & 80 Rose Green Road. Approval of reserved matters pursuant to condition 1 (Reserved Matters details), condition 6 (Design Code Masterplan) & condition 7 (landscaping and layout details) of Outline planning permission P/134/16/OUT for the erection of 250 No. dwellings, (including affordable homes), replacement scout hut, land for an Ambulance Community Response Post Facility, demolition of 80 Rose Green Road & provision of Public Open Spaces including associated children’s play areas, landscaping, drainage & earthworks (resubmission of P/49/21/RES). This site also lies within the parish of Aldwick & falls within Pagham North SD2, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).
Yapton
Y/127/21/RES: Land at Bilsham Road. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) following the grant of Y/91/17/OUT for 250 No dwellings with associated parking, road/footway/cycleway provision, open space, landscaping, surface water attenuation & ancillary works (resubmission following Y/152/20/RES). This site is not CIL Liable as in Yapton Strategic Site.