Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/113/21/OUT: Land at Bayards, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate. Outline application with all matters reserved, apart from access, for up to 69 No dwellings with access, parking, landscaping & associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/293/21/HH: 2 The Byeway. Erection of single storey side extension with 2 x rear dormers with balcony and alterations to fenestration/openings. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/286/21/T: 55 Colts Bay. 1 No. Oak tree - Crown reduction to leave height 15m and spread approx 7-8m.

AW/294/21/HH: 59 Marlborough Court. Erection of single storey side extension, involving demolition of attached garage, single storey side extension to other side to create garage and utility room and loft conversion with 1 x rear dormer.

AW/295/21/HH: 33 Grange Court. Erection of new front porch and alterations to existing fenestration/openings.

Angmering

A/166/21/T: Land adj to 12 Quiet Waters Close. Remove large branch of 1 No. London Plan tree (T54) approx 3m above ground level leaning towards neighbouring property.

A/185/21/HH: 9 Furzefield Close. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Arundel

AB/110/21/HH: 33A Torton Hill Road. Two storey front and rear extension, hip to gable roof extension and alterations to fenestration.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/116/21/HH: Folly House, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Erection of first floor side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/194/21/HH: 21 West Street. Erection of first floor home office above existing outbuilding. This application may affect the character and appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Conservation area. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

BR/215/21/HH: 38 Southdown Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Climping

CM/48/21/RES: Land to the West of Church Lane and South of Horsemere Green Lane.

Approval of reserved matters following the grant of CM/1/17/OUT for the erection of 300 No dwellings & a building within use class E, together with public open space, LAPs, LEAP & ancillary works, including car parking & drainage arrangements, with access off Church Lane & Horsemere Green Lane. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings & is in CIL Zone 4 (HSP2) & is not CIL Liable.

CM/49/21/DOC: Kents Farm House, Brookpit Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref CM/51/20/L relating to Condition Nos - materials and finishes, 2 - handrails and balusters and 3 - information regarding walls of light well and any safety features.

Felpham

FP/183/21/HH: 14 Sarisbury Close. Single storey front porch extension.

FP/188/21/HH: 20 First Avenue. Single storey side extension and new flat roof to existing extension.

Ferring

FG/156/21/HH: 24 Oval Waye. Erection of first floor side extension, garage conversion and the addition of a front porch.

FG/157/21/PL: 1 South Drive. Demolition of existing single dwelling & construction of new single dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 & is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/256/21/HH: 5 Shannon Close. Installation of a first floor rear balcony.

LU/258/21/HH: 5 Reef Close. Erection of single storey side garage extension.

LU/264/21/T: 8 Lilac Close. Fell 1 No. Ash (T1) and Crown Reduction of 1 No. Cherry tree (T2) to leave a height 4m and spread of 3m.

LU/266/21/PL: 215 Timberleys. Erection of 1 No. 4 bed dwelling (resubmission of LU/350/20/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Middleton

M/121/21/HH: Driftwood, Manor Way, Elmer. Retention of two storey rear extension and installation of 1 x front dormer.

Pagham

P/125/21/HH: Neals Farmhouse West Wing, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Alterations to fenestration. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

P/124/21/HH: 15 Greenways. Single storey side extension.

Rustington

R/220/21/HH: 9 Amberley Road. Roof extension.

Walberton

WA/80/21/OUT: Land East of Yapton Lane. Outline application with all matters reserved (except access) for up to 75 No. dwellings. This application affects the setting of a listed building, affects the character & appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area & is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Yapton