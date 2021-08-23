Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/259/21/HH: Southmead, Canons Close. Single storey rear extension, single storey front extension and two storey side extension.

Planning

Angmering

A/169/21/PL: Land South Of Littlehampton Road and East of Worthing Road. Construction of a new access to serve existing agricultural use and proposed residential development. This site is in CIL Zone 5 and is Zero rated as other development. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

A/168/21/PL: Land South Of Littlehampton Road and East of Worthing Road. Erection of 76 No. dwellings, means of access, public open space, play areas, associated infrastructure & landscaping. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings & affects a Public Right of Way.

Arundel

AB/103/21/T: 4 Stewards Rise. T1- Oak: Reduce the apical and lateral spread back to previous pruning points to leave height 11m and spread 9m, Crown thin by 20% and remove all epicormic growth from the main stem.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/106/21/HH: 41 Elm Grove, Barnham. Erection of first floor side infill extension.

Bersted

BE/121/21/RES: Unit 3 Land At Salt Box West of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Approval of reserved matters following BE/135/18/PL for appearance, landscaping and layout of Unit 3. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/198/21/HH: 88B Nyewood Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/170/21/PL: Land North of Felpham. Readvertisement due to updated application description. Retention of guard rails (chicane) in place of bollards, and the retention of the 1.2 metre high post and rail fencing adjacent to the emergency access gate.

FP/173/21/T: 74 Outerwyke Road. 1 No Macaropa tree - Reduce canopy to height no less than 16m and spread no less than 12m and Crown Lift to approx 6.5m-7m.

FP/177/21/HH: 5 Eleanor Gardens. Erection of single storey side extension, replacement rear conservatory and installation of front and rear rooflights.

Ferring

FG/118/21/HH: 11 Sark Gardens. Single storey rear extension.

FG/130/21/HH: 162 Littlehampton Road. The erection of a double garage & garden store.

FG/138/21/PL: Millwood House, Littlehampton Road. Change of Use of land to open air storage (Class B8), including 12 equal sized open air storage yards, lighting and CCTV. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/214/21/PL: St Martins, 3 Irvine Road. Extension and conversion of garage to form 1 No residential annex. This site may affect the character & appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

LU/234/21/L: 13 South Terrace. Listed building consent to re-paint front elevation where already previously painted (Paint colour is pale grey Shallows’ by Little Greene Paint Company), replace 2 No. PVCu windows on top floor at front of house with timber framed casement windows with slimline double glazed glass & replace a modern push-bar fire exit door on first floor with a wooden exterior Georgian style door with secure locking system.

LU/240/21/PL: 12 Cornwall Road. Change of Use from (C3) Dwelling house to 7 No. bed House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis).

Middleton

M/113/21/HH: 17 Sea Way. Single storey rear extension with balcony above and alterations to fenestration.

M/115/21/HH: 1 Sea Close, Elmer. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Pagham

P/116/21/HH: 7 Downlands Close. Hip to gable loft conversion with 2 x dormers.

P/115/21/HH: 35 Cardinals Drive. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of new rear conservatory.

Rustington

R/200/21/HH: Gunters Mead, The Roundway. Remove flat roof from garage. Form double pitched roof over garage.

R/199/21/HH: 54 Chaucer Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension.

R/203/21/PL: Booker Hall, Station Road. Demolition of existing community hall and ancillary building and redevelopment of the site to provide a new community hall with supporting functions and office accommodation within a new 1.5 and 2 storey building with associated car parking area and landscaping.

R/205/21/HH: 8 Frobisher Way. Single storey porch extension and alterations to the external fenestration.

Walberton