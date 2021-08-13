Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/96/21/TEL: Corner Westergate Street and Meadow Way. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Prior notification under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for H3G phase 8 15 m high street pole c/w wrap around cabinet & 3 further additional equipment cabinets.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/232/21/T: 2 Shipfield. 1 No. Willow Crack tree - reduce height to approx 9m and spread to approx 7.5m

AW/268/21/T: Malmayne Court, Aldwick Felds. Ash (T1). Fell due to terminal disease. Replant with one standard specimen of a suitable species.

Angmering

A/165/21/PL: The Vinery, Arundel Road, Poling. Variation of conditions following grant of A/120/08 relating to Condition Nos 2 - operational hours.

Arundel

AB/98/21/HH: 4 High Ridge Close. Erection of 2No single storey rear extensions. Conversion of roof space to habitable use to include 2No front and 1No rear flat roof dormers. Increased width of existing vehicular crossover and 1No additional crossover. Gabled canopy to front entrance and removal of chimney.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/108/21/PL: Saxons, 33 Hill Lane, Barnham. Removal of Condition No 3 following grant of BN/56/20/PL relating to the occupation of dwelling limited to a person solely or mainly employed or last employed in the locality in agriculture, forestry or the equestrian industry, including any dependents residing, or a widow or widower of such person. This application affects a Right of Way.

BN/109/21/T: Land adj to 26 Songthrush Lane, Barnham. Fell 1 No. Poplar tree (T7) and replace with and replace with 1No. Acer campestre. Fell 1 No. Poplar tree (T8) and replace with 1 No. Alnus glutinosa. Fell 1 No. Poplar tree (T9) and replace with 1 No. Alnus glutinosa.

Bersted

BE/127/21/OUT: 280 Chichester Road. Outine application with some matters reserved (appearance, landscape and scale) to replace existing single storey bungalow with 2 No. 3 bed dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/172/21/HH: 41 Ash Grove. Erection of an outbuilding following demolition of existing outbuildings.

BR/189/21/HH: 2A Merchant Street. Installation of 1 x rear dormer.

Climping

CM/42/21/HH: The Glebe, Yapton Road. Erection of single storey rear infill extension, porch renovation and alterations to external facade.

East Preston

EP/97/21/T: 3 Beltane Close. 4 No. Common Lime trees - Repollard to previous points and removal of any basal/epicormic growth.

Ford

F/13/21/HH: 43 Johnson Way. Erection of single storey side extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Felpham

FP/172/21/T: 25 Lindsey Court. Remove back to fence line 2 No. branches from Ash tree.

FP/176/21/T: 35 Bereweeke Road. 1 No. Oak tree - reduce west side by 2m to leave 2m.

Ferring

FG/134/21/HH: 20 Onslow Drive. Single storey rear extension.

Littlehampton

LU/228/21/HH: 2 Fawcett Grove, Wick. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Middleton

M/97/21/PL: 76-78 Flat Above, Elmer Road. Creation of 2 x bedrooms within proposed new roofspace resubmission of M/7/21/PL.

Rustington

R/188/21/HH: 54 Milton Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing sunroom.

R/202/21/T: Woodland adj to Foxes Close, Hamilton Drive, Summerlea Close and Hutchinson Close. Various works to various trees.

R/201/21/T: Woodland adj to Cowdray Drive. Various works to various trees.

Yapton

Y/109/21/HH: Stakers Farm, North End Road. Upgrading of existing access with new turning area and addition of a garage (This application may affect the Character and Appearance of the Main Road Yapton Conservation Area) (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).