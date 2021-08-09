Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/98/21/HH: 3 Orchard Gardens, Westergate. Loft conversion and part garage conversion to habitable use.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/240/21/T: 48 Fish Lane. Crown reduction of 1 No. Maple tree to height approx. 10m and spread approx. 8m.

AW/258/21/HH: 7 St Richards Way. Installation of driveway and extension to drop kerb.

AW/263/21/HH: 4 St Richards Drive. Erection of single storey rear infill extension, first floor rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use, porch canopy to front with pitched roof and alterations to fenestration.

Angmering

A/158/21/HH: Locksley, North Drive. Erection of single storey front and rear extension.

A/159/21/PL: Mill House Croft, Angmering Day Nursery, Station Road. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 3 imposed under A/110/05/ relating to hours and number of children for outside use/play.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/100/21/T: Barnham Court Lodge, Church Lane, Barnham. Various works to various trees.

BN/101/21/T: Abercorn Walk, 4 Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. Crown lift 3 No. Sycamore trees to approximately 4-5 metres above ground level.

BN/105/21/T: 9 Holmdale, Eastergate. 1 No. Oak tree - reduce garden side by 1-2metres back to previous pruning points.

BN/103/21/T: 8 Holmdale, Eastergate. Fell 1 No. Maple tree (T1) and reduce 2 No. Oak trees (T2,T3) on garden side back to boundary by 1-2m back to previous pruning points leaving growth points.

Bersted

BE/97/21/PL: Springfields, Chichester Road. 1 No. dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

BE/115/21/HH: 19 South Way. Loft conversion to form new 2nd floor with roof alterations to form gable end.

Bognor Regis

BR/184/21/HH: 39 Pevensey Road. Erection of single storey side extension.

BR/190/21/HH: 57 Chichester Road. Hip to gable extension with rear flat roof dormer.

East Preston

EP/92/21/HH: Tilehurst, 16 Angmering Lane. Erection of two storey rear extension and single storey rear extension to existing detached garage.

EP/93/21/HH: 17 Selborne Way. Roof conversion and rear extension.

Felpham

FP/170/21/PL: Land North of Felpam. Replace bollard with chicanes adjacent to emergency access gate.

Ferring

FG/129/21/PL: 2 The Poplars. Demolition of existing semi detached dwelling and erection of new detached dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FG/135/21/HH: 23 Ocean Drive. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to a chalet bungalow to include a flat roof dormer.

Littlehampton

LU/206/21/RES: Phase 5 Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent LU/47/11/ for the development of 260 No. dwellings and the construction of part of the Central Spine Road running through Hampton Park. This site is in CIL zone SP2 and is not CIL Liable as strategic site.

LU/223/21/HH: 25 Davits Drive. Realign garden boundary wall approximately one meter offset from existing.

Middleton

M/86/21/HH: 153 Elmer Road. Rear single storey extension, garage conversion and new vehicle highway access and crossover.

M/105/21/HH: 3 Silver Birch Drive. Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey front & rear extensions.

M/109/21/PL: 188 Elmer Road. Erection of replacement dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Pagham

P/111/21/RES: Land adjacent to Sefter School House, Sefter Road, Bognor Regis. Approval of reserved matters following P/116/19/OUT for the erection of 2 No detached houses & 4 No semi detached dwellings. This site is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Rustington

R/192/21/L: Hobbs Farmhouse, 36 Sea Lane. Listed building consent for erection of single storey rear extension to create orangery and creation of en suite on first floor following the demolition of existing outhouse.

R/191/21/HH: Hobbs Farmhouse, 36 Sea Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension to create orangery and creation of en suite on first floor following the demolition of existing outhouse. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

R/190/21/HH: 6 Dolphin Way. Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey rear extension.

R/193/21/HH: Rustlings, 14 Wendy Ridge. Erection of single storey rear and side extension.

R/196/21/HH: 23 Broadmark Avenue. Single storey rear extension, alterations to existing first floor dormer windows. Changes to external roof and dormer materials.

Yapton