Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/96/21/TEL: Corner Westergate Street and Meadow Way. Prior notification under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for H3G phase 8 1.5m high street pole c/w wrap around cabinet & 3 further additional equipment cabinets.

Planning

AL/95/21/HH: 31 St Richards Road, Westergate. Single storey extension to replace existing conservatory.

Aldwick

AW/260/21/T: 38 Kingsway, Bognor Regis. Various works to various trees.

Angmering

A/147/21/L: Waterton House, Arundel Road. Listed building consent to paint all external white walls to cool grey & change front door colour to lnchria blue.

Bersted

BE/118/21/PL: Rolls Royce Technology And Logistics Centre, Newlands Road. Construction of a storage facility with associated works including drainage and hard landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone SP3 (Strategic) & is Zero Rated.

Bognor Regis

BR/119/21/PL: Rear of 73-75 Aldwick Road. Change of use from Class E (retail)/B8 storage to C3 residential & the creation of 3 No.dwelling units through the conversion of the rear of nos. 73 & 75 & the erection of a part single storey/part two storey rear extension with associated amenity space & refuse/recycling stores. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/182/21/PL: Bognor Regis Cricket Club, Hawthorn Road. Install a new non-turf practice batting facility to the North West corner of Bognor sports field and cricket club. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/91/21/HH: 23 Seaview Road. Replacement of existing roof including loft conversion and raising of ridge and eaves by 500mm. Dormer to rear roof slope. Alterations to existing external materials. Insertion of new bi-folding doors to rear of property. Construction of new porch.

Felpham

FP/160/21/HH: 9 Crossbush Road. Two storey front extension.

FP/161/21/HH: Links View, 5 Eastover Way. Rear first floor extension and side dormer extension to extend bedroom space and facilitate and new access lift.

FP/167/21/HH: 126 Flansham Lane. Two storey side extension.

FP/169/21/HH: Sand Martins, 87 Crossbush Road. Single storey rear extension, first floor extension and replacement of existing lean-to utility space with new construction.

Littlehampton

LU/218/21/PL: Land adjacent to Toddington Lane Farm Cottages, Toddington Lane. Erection of a semi-detached building comprising 2 No x 2 bedroom houses with associated parking and landscaping works (resubmission following LU/58/21/PL). This site may affect the setting of a listed building & is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

LU/209/21/HH: Lamorna, Berry Lane. Retrospective application for conversion of existing garage and storage area into annexe.

LU/221/21/HH: 14 Mariners Quay. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 4 x rooflight.

Lyminster

LY/13/21/HH: Connies Byre, Calceto Farm, Calceto Lane. Single storey extension and conversion of out building into office, gym with WC and garage.

Pagham

P/110/21/T: 43 Sea Lane. Reduction/crown lift of 1 No. Sycamore (T1) to Northern face to achieve 2m clearance from building.

Rustington

R/177/21/T: 19 Hamilton Drive. Fell 1 No. Silver Birch tree in our neighbours front garden. Replacement the tree with a blossom tree.

Yapton

Y/106/21/PL: Stakers Farm, North End Road. Variation of condition 1 imposed under Y/72/20/RES relating to amended plans. This application affects the character & appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area & affects the setting of Listed Buildings.