Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/237/21/HH: 29 Selsey Avenue. Erection of part single storey part two storey side/rear extension to create annex and garage following the demolition of existing detached garage.

Planning

AW/250/21/HH: 28 Christchurch Crescent, West Meads. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

AW/252/21/T: 25 West Avenue. 1 No. Oak (T1) Reduce tree by 2 metres all round leaving 8m spread all round.

Angmering

A/148/21/T: Orchard Cottage, Ham Manor Close. Removal of 6 No. Conifers on western border of garden of Orchard Cottage.

Arundel

AB/74/21/L: 11 Bond Street. Listed building consent for the installation of conservation velux rooflight to rear outbuilding.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/97/21/PL: Land to rear of Birchwood House, Church Lane, Barnham. Retention of existing site entrance (resubmission following BN/110/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/46/21/PL: 1 Sunningdale Gardens. Side and rear extension and divide into 2 No. 2 bed properties.

Bognor Regis

BR/175/21/HH: 2 Frith Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension.

Climping

CM/38/21/PL: The Arundel Gardener and Maidenhead Aquatics, Crookthorn Lane. Retention of timber cladding to side (west) & rear (south) of main building, Laying new shingle to existing made ground, lychgate to west of main building, timber cladding to generator housing & laying block paving and concrete slabs/replacement concrete slabs. This site may affect a listed building & is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/85/21/HH: 78 Sea Road. Garage conversion to habitable use and installation of 1 x front dormer.

Felpham

FP/166/21/T: The Ridings, 4A Wedgwood Road. English oak (T1) Remove lowest branch, cutting back to boundary line of 6 Wedgewood Road.

FP/165/21/T: 44 Downview Road. (T1) Crown reduction to 1 No. Copper Beech Tree to a height of 18 metres and a spread of 15 metres.

Ferring

FG/120/21/A: Yeomans Peugeot, Littlehampton Road. Installation of 2 x internally illuminated fascia signs and 1 x internally illuminated pylon sign.

Littlehampton

LU/210/21/HH: The Flint House, 11 Irvine Road. Remove existing rear conservatory and construct new kitchen extension and extension to annex living room. Internal alterations to improve the layout. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area.

LU/212/21/PL: 3-4 Selborne Place, Selborne Road. Change of use from A3 Restaurant / A4 Drinking Establishment to C3 Dwelling Houses (5 No. 1-bed flats & 1 No. 2-bed flat). This application may affect the setting of a listed building, may affect the character & appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/213/21/HH: 6 Genoa Close. Two storey side & front extension / single storey rear extension.

LU/216/21/PL: 9 North Street. Workshop extension and staff room over. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/99/21/PL: Guernsey Farm, Yapton Road. Change of use of existing farm shop and agricultural buildings to light industrial (Class E(g)) and storage and distribution use (Class B8). This site is in CIL zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/106/21/HH: 4 West Front Road. Detached outbuilding.

P/108/21/HH: 10 Dukes Meadow. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of rear single storey extension, single storey side extension, single storey front extension & loft conversion to form new first floor with front and rear dormer projections (resubmission following P/76/21/HH).

Rustington

R/169/21/T: 17 Walnut Avenue. Fell 1 No Horse Chestnut tree.

R/181/21/HH: 12 Old Manor Road. Erection of single storey side/rear extension, hip to gable roof extension including external alterations, following the demolition of existing rear extension and conservatory and part demolition of detached garage.

Yapton

Y/84/21/HH: 5 Hobbs Court, The Potting Barn, Bilsham Road. Readvertisement due to amended description. Installation of 1.8m timber fence and gate and infill of existing dummy door and panelling under window. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings.