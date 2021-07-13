Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/85/21/PL: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Subdivision of existing building to create 2 bedroom dwelling, construction of detached garage/workshop, external & boundary works. This application affects the setting of a listed building, affects the Norton Lane/Norton Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 3 & CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Planning

AL/87/21/PL: Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road, Bognor Regis. Erection of a warehouse (Use Class B8) with ancillary office, associated vehicle parking, van storage, plant, ancillary structures, lighting landscaping and infrastructure works including earthworks to facilitate flood compensation area. This site may affect listed buildings, may affect the character & appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area, is a Departure from the Development Plan, affects a Right of way & is in CIL Zone SP3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AL/88/21/HH: Longdown House, Littleheath Road. Single storey orangery including demolition of conservatory.

AL/92/21/T: 17 Ivy Close, Westergate. Oak (T1) - crown reduction and crown lift. It is recommended to complete a 30% crown reduction (2.5-3.5m) and crown lift to keep the branches off the footpath and away from the road (5m). This will leave a span of 14-16m and height of 18-20m.

Aldwick

AW/236/21/HH: 25 The Fairway. Erection of single storey rear extension. This application may affect character & appearance of a conservation area.

AW/164/21/OUT: 14 Princess Avenue. Outline application with some matters reserved (landscaping) for the proposed conversion of existing dwelling into 4 No. flats to include single & two storey rear extensions & first floor extension over garage (resubmission following AW/251/20/OUT). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

AW/231/21/HH: 7 Boxgrove Gardens. Single storey side extension.

Angmering

A/122/21/PL: Worthing Hockey Club, Angmering School, Station Road. Erection of a marguee (21m x 9m x 4m high) for social and leisure use for a period of 5 years. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Arundel

AB/81/21/HH: 11 King Street. Installation of 1 x rear dormer. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Bersted

BE/108/21/HH: 9 Bedford Avenue, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/174/21/T: The Maples, 45 Victoria Drive. Various works to various trees.

BR/173/21/HH: 37 Murina Avenue. Single storey side extension.

Felpham

FP/143/21/HH: 19 Wordsworth Gardens. Single storey rear and side extension.

FP/147/21/T: 44 Downview Road. 1 No. Copper Beech tree (T1) - Reduce lateral limbs on south aspect to leave a spread of 4-5m.

FP/148/21/HH: 120 Limmer Lane. 2.0m single storey extension, amendments to existing window arrangements, and removal of redundant chimney stack.

Ferring

FG/112/21/HH: 46 Ferringham Lane. Erection of a detached single garage, front wrap around crown roof and internal remodelling.

Littlehampton

LU/194/21/HH: 1 St Marys Way. Single storey rear extension.

LU/197/21/HH: 16 Madehurst Way. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Middleton

M/88/21/PL: 155 Middleton Road. Coffee trailer business to be located on the shingle area adjacent to the paved forecourt. This application may affect the setting of a listed building & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

M/85/21/HH: 7 Old Point. First floor balcony and fenestration changes.

M/90/21/HH: 27 Sea Way. Two storey front extension, detached garage and roof modifications over existing balcony to rear.

M/92/21/PL: 68 Ancton Way, Elmer. Demolition of existing bungalow & construction of 1 No 2-storey dwelling with access & off road parking. This site is in CIL Zone 4 & is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

M/91/21/PL: 27 Central Drive. Variation of condition 2-approved plans & removal of condition 4-materials included on plans imposed under M/25/19/PL.

Pagham

P/102/21/HH: 42 Greenways. Single storey rear extension including demolition of existing conservatory and garage.

P/101/21/HH: 34 Cardinals Drive. Single storey rear extension, loft conversion and resiting of front door.

Poling

PO/8/21/L: Peckhams, Poling Street. Listed building consent for the renovation of stable block to create a single storey timber framed barn style building for home office use with lean-to extension.

PO/9/21/PL: Priory Cottage, Poling Street. Change of use to provide shepherd’s hut to be used as a holiday let to include decking & a washroom facility. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/162/21/HH: 40 Bushby Avenue. Conversion of existing conservatory to an orangery, alterations to fenestration/opening and external features.

Walberton

WA/58/21/PL: Brookview Nursery, Eastergate Lane. The removal of outdoor storage, including caravan & polytunnels, the erection of 7 workshop units comprising of 12 offices & 3 commercial units, associated parking, drainage and turning spaces. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.