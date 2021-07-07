Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/86/21/L: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Listed building consent for the subdivision of existing building to create 2 bedroom dwelling, construction of detached garage/workshop, external & boundary works.

AL/81/21/PL: Ryefields Farmhouse, Oak Tree Lane, Woodgate. Demolition of existing building & erection of 5 No houses comprising 1 No 4-bed detached, 2 No 4-bed link detached & 2 No 3-bed detached houses with associated access & parking (resubmission following AL/72/19/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 1 & is Zero Rated.

AL/84/21/PL: Innisfree, 26 Belle Meade Close, Woodgate. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AL/23/20/HH relating to approved plans.

Aldwick

AW/200/21/HH: 47 Lincoln Avenue. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and single storey front extension with porch and addition of 2 x front and 1 x rear dormer.

AW/218/21/HH: 4 Barrack Lane. Erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and installation of 1 x front and 1 x rear dormer, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

AW/227/21/HH: 19 Fernhurst Gardens. Erection of a proposed dormer.

AW/228/21/RES: Rear of 34,36,38,40 & 44 Carlton Avenue. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent AW/130/21/OUT (layout, scale, landscape & appearance) for the erection of 8 No dwellings with access between 34 & 36 Carlton Avenue.

Angmering

A/131/21/HH: The Warren, High Street. Erection of two storey side extension and single storey infill extension following the demolition of existing garage. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/130/21/PL: 16 Pine Trees Close. Demolition of existing garage, conversion of extension (approved under A/66/21/HH) to 1 No. 2 bed dwelling, provision of 4 parking spaces and cycle/refuse storage. This application is within CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/72/21/T: The Old School House, Yapton Road, Barnham. Fell 1 No. Sycamore tree (T4).

BN/84/21/PL: 8 Collins Close, Eastergate. Variation of condition imposed under ref BN/16/21/HH relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

BN/88/21/PL: Copsefield, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Variation of condition 2 imposed under EG/50/16/PL relating to approved plans.

Bersted

BE/91/21/L: The Chase, 101 North Bersted Street. Listed building consent to restore the original wall, re-point with hydraulic lime, using existing stones, brick and flint. To remove/demolish the new addition above original wall. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area and a listed building).

BE/90/21/HH: The Chase, 101 North Bersted Street. To restore the original wall, re-point with hydraulic lime, using existing stones, brick and flint. To remove/demolish the new addition above original wall. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area and a listed building).

BE/105/21/A: Starbucks, 2 Salt Box, Shripney Road. Installation of various signage.

Climping

CM/26/21/A: Bairds Farm Shop, Garden Centre, Crookthorn Lane. Installation of 4 x externally illuminated fascia signs.

East Preston

EP/74/21/HH: 44 Hillview Crescent. Construction of garden outbuilding with for use as a annex and landscaping works.

Felpham

FP/137/21/HH: 10 The Grove. Creation of new first floor and erection of single storey front porch extension following the demolition of existing garage and rear sun room.

FP/140/21/HH: Cherwell, 61 Downview Road. Two storey side/front extension, single storey rear extension, porch to front and installation of a bay window to front.

FP/146/21/T: 17 Crossbush Road. Fell 1 No. Horse Chestnut tree.

FP/149/21/HH: 8 South Drive. Erection of single storey side/rear extension following the demolition of existing garage, shed and conservatory.

Ferring

FG/110/21/HH: 64 Langbury Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Kingston

K/27/21/HH: Sandy Lodge, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Erection of two storey front extension, single storey side and rear extensions including internal alterations, installation of rear dormer, and erection of double garage and front single storey annexe, relocation of vehicular access and associated landscaping following the demolition of existing garage.

Littlehampton

LU/190/21/A: Yeomans Vauxhall, 52 Horsham Road. Installation of a free standing sign.

Lyminster

LY/10/21/PL: The Barn, Station Road. Alterations to existing summerhouse to provide shower room & kitchenette ; change of use of summerhouse to include intermittent B&B accommodation & continuing use in connection with existing dwelling & extension to existing fence as visual & acoustic barrier against railway. This application affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LY/8/21/PL: Crossbush Farm Shop, Lyminster Road. Variation of previously approved LY/20/18/AG to move the location of agriculture barn for storage of straw.

Middleton

M/79/21/HH: 18 West Drive. Erection of single storey side extension, garage conversion to habitable use, alterations to fenestration/openings and internal ground floor alterations following part demolition of garage.

M/83/21/HH: 42 Sea Way. Single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.

Pagham

P/89/21/HH: Morrells Farm, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Repair and repaint windows. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

P/90/21/L: Morrells Farm, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Listed building consent for the repair and repaint windows.

P/100/21/DOC: Pennicotts Farm, Pagham Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under P/123/20/L relating to condition 3-drawings of staircase & 4-drawings of external doors/French doors.

Rustington

R/146/21/PL: 106 The Street. External placement of tables and chairs to be used in conjunction with the existing use of the building. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character & appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/150/21/HH: 7 Milton Close. Erection of side/rear extension following the demolition of existing rear extension.

R/147/21/PL: Land to the south of garage compound, Sutherland Close. Two secure cycle stores to south side of existing garage block, 2m timber fence & soft landscaping around the perimeter. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/156/21/HH: 37 Broadmark Lane. Single storey rear extension and addition of side windows and rooflights including demolition of existing conservatory.

Walberton

WA/59/21/T: Oak Bank, Wandleys Lane. Pedunculate Oak - Tree Number 9 Crown reduction by approximately 25%-30%, Removal of dead wood and reduction of limbs to reduce crown over road.

WA/60/21/HH: 2 Nash Way. First floor extension, mono pitch roof to front and rear with re-built porch. Cladding to first floor walls.

Yapton

Y/84/21/HH: 5 Hobbs Court, The Potting Barn, Bilsham Road. Installation of 1.8m timber fence and gate and infill of existing dummy door and panelling under window.