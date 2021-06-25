Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/73/21/HH: 26 Meadow Way, Westergate. Erection of part single storey side/rear extension and part two storey side extension with 3 x front dormers following the demolition of existing.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/211/21/T: 2 Lichfield Gardens. Crown reduction by 4m to 2 No. Weeping Willow trees to height 4m and spread 5.5m.

AW/212/21/T: Holly Lodge, 3 Barrack Lane. Various works to 2 No. Holm Oak trees (T1 & T3) and 1 No. Sycamore tree (T2).

AW/217/21/HH: 11 Chawkmare Coppice, Extension to existing detached garage.

Angmering

A/96/21/PL: Worthing Rugby Club, Beech Tree Childcare, Roundstone Lane. Installation of Portakabin building to be used as additional teaching area. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Arundel

AB/75/21/HH: 54 Tarrant Street. Alterations to fenestration and installation of 4 x new rooflights and waterproofing system to basement and outbuilding. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and the setting of a listed building.

AB/76/21/L: 54 Tarrant Street. Listed building application for alterations to fenestration and installation of 4 x new rooflights and waterproofing system to basement and outbuilding.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/73/21/HH: 54 Highview Road, Eastergate. Garage conversion to habitable use and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Bognor Regis

BR/137/21/L: Berghestede, 1 Shripney Road. Listed building consent for replacement of existing non-original sash windows with retention of existing frames.

BR/153/21/A: Bognor Regis Railway Station, Station Road. Installation of 1 x non-illuminated hanging sign.

Climping

CM/27/21/PL: Kents Farm House, Brookpit Lane. Variation of condition 2 imposed under CM/50/20/PL to change bi-fold doors to sunroom into a pair of more traditional doors, removal of window to make door at lobby, reinstatement of bricked up window, install slated steel grill, amend staircase route to middle second floor & omit new front door in garage outbuilding and install as part of window infill. This application affects the setting of a listed building.

East Preston

EP/68/21/HH: Merrydown, Kingston Lane. Erection of timber framed detached garage with ancillary accommodation on first floor, installation of electric gated entrance, erection of new brick garden walls and extension to existing driveway and hardstanding.

Felpham

FP/127/21/HH: 1 Vicarage Lane. Single storey side infill extension with alterations to fenestration.

FP/133/21/HH: 33 Poulner Close. Erection of single storey front, side and rear extensions and detached annexe.

FP/136/21/PL: Beachcroft Hotel, Clyde Road. Re-modelling of existing swimming pool with re-clad elevations and private roof terrace over. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/97/21/HH: 4 Florida Close. Erection of front and rear extension, loft conversion and detached garage.

Littlehampton

LU/182/21/HH: 3 Trinity Way. Garage conversion.

LU/186/21/RES: Phase 2B Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Approval of reserved matters following LU/47/11 for the change of house types on Plots 42 & 43 (‘Coniston Corner’) and Plot 44 (‘Derwent’) to be replaced with the ‘Lockwood’ house type & a change to the rear garden fence on Plot 41. This site is in CIL Zone 2 & is Zero Rated.

Pagham

P/95/21/PL: Bowley Farm, Bowley Lane, South Mundham. Retention of 4 mobile homes for countryside workers together with drainage and service connection provision in connection with permission P/72/09 as varied by P/22/017/PL (resubmission following P/86/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other developent.

Rustington

R/145/21/PL: 1 Artex Avenue. Variation of condition 5 following R/20/12/ relating to change from 16 to 22 children.

R/152/21/T: The Manor House, 48 The Street. T1. Oak - Reduce radial crown spread on Northern aspect from 9m to 7m, Eastern aspect from 11.5m to 9.5m, Western aspect from 9.5m to 7.5m. T2. Oak - Reduce radial crown spread on Southern aspect only by 3m, from 7m to 4m. And other various works.