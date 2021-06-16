Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/39/21/PL: Little Beechfield, Dukes Road, Fontwell. Installation of a 40ft (12m) container housing an autofeed Biomass Boiler and associated equipment to replace existing boiler and installation of a 20ft (6m) container housing plant room for blown air for existing log drying business. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

AL/62/21/PL: Paddocks, Days Lane. Part change of use from C3 residential dwellinghouse to Class E ancillary office space (ancillary to school) and change of use of former garage building to Use Class F1, associated with existing school.

AL/66/21/PL: Land Rear (South) of Sundown, Littleheath Road. 1 No. 4 bedroom detached dwelling with a detached 3 bay garage (2 open bays and 1 enclosed), associated foul field drain, storm soakaway, new front boundary treatment, roof mounted PV & Ground Source Heat pump System (resubmission following AL/62/19/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Aldwick

AW/181/21/T: 106 Barrack Lane. Crown reduction to 4 No. Oak trees (T1, T2, T3 & T4) to height 7.9m and spread 3m. Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak tree (T4) to height 7.6m and spread 3m.

AW/207/21/T: 23 Gossamer Lane. Fell 1 No. Gold Cypress on front driveway and replace with Laurel hedging. Reduce height of 1 No. Eucalyptus by 3 metres and spread by 2 metres leaving the tree at 6 metres.

AW/209/21/T: 2 Greyfriars Close. Blue Cedar. Lift crown to North to 3m, and reduce crown by 1m from edge of footway. Reduce crown to give 2m clearance of building. Reduce and lift crown to 5m above carriageway.

Angmering

A/112/21/PL: Pound Place, Roundstone Lane. Application for the removal of Condition 14 following grant of A/3/21/PL relating to the provision of a footpath along the site frontage with Roundstone Lane.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/66/21/PL: Eastmere Stables, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. dwelling (not restricted by equestrian use). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & the site in in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as no increase in floor area.

BN/68/21/HH: 4 Abercorn Walk, Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. Erection of single storey side extension.

Bersted

BE/87/21/OUT: Nursery Fields, Land to the North of Chalcraft Lane, West Bersted. Outline application with all matters, except for site access, reserved for the development of up to 225 residential units with associated infrastructure, open space and vehicular and pedestrian access (resubmission following BE/148/20/OUT). This application affects a Public Right of Way.

BE/83/21/A: Land At Salt Box West Of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 6 x externally illuminated wayfinding signage and 1 x internally illuminated totem signs.

Bognor Regis

BR/158/21/PL: Richmond Arms, 224 London Road. Variation of condition following BR/142/18/OUT relating to Condition No. 1 to amend the time period from 2 years to 3 years for submission of an application for the approval of the following matters - (a) Layout; (b) Scale; (c) Appearance; (d) Access; (e) Landscaping.

BR/145/21/HH: Little Haven, Thorndene Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension with associated internal alterations.

BR/152/21/HH: 38 Ash Grove. Loft conversion with 2 x dormers.

BR/162/21/PL: 35 Glamis Street. Application for the continued use as a 7 No. HMO (Sui Generis) due to change of ownership.

East Preston

EP/54/21/HH: 38 The Roystons. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Adding 2 small gable dormers to south elevation of the property to the previously approved scheme EP/14/21/HH.

EP/64/21/PL: 111 Sea Road. Alterations to existing premises and change of use to Office. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/99/21/HH: 20 Little Paddocks. Erection of single storey side/rear extension and addition of a veranda to front.

FG/100/21/HH: 112 Littlehampton Road. Erection of conservatory to rear.

Kingston

K/20/21/HH: 2 Gorse View, Peak Lane. Two storey front and side extension, part 1/2 storey rear extension and detached garage, including demolition of attached garage and extension.

K/26/21/HH: 109 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Erection of two storey rear extension with juliet balcony, front porch extension and reroofing of existing front garage.

Littlehampton

LU/136/21/PL: Mewsbrook House, 59 East Street. Second & third storey extensions to existing care home to provide 14 No. new residential care rooms. This application may affect the setting of listed building, may affect the character & appearance of the East Street Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/148/21/HH: 61 Linnet Close. Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation.

LU/168/21/HH: 12 Reef Close. Two storey side extension and single storey side extension with alterations to fenestration and demolition of attached garage.

LU/170/21/HH: 8 Sternway. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Middleton

M/68/21/HH: 20 Sunnymead Close, Ancton. Proposed rear roof and dormer extension.

Pagham

P/79/21/RES: Land North of Hook Lane, Hook Lane. Approval of reserved matters following P/30/19/OUT for 300 No. new homes, internal roads, footpaths & cycleways, car parking & landscaping (resubmission of P/132/20/RES). This application affects the setting of a listed building & falls within Strategic Site H SP2, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

P/82/21/HH: 14 Mallard Crescent. Erection of single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

Poling

PO/4/21/HH: 225 Arundel Road. Removal of internal wall, partly demolished fireplace, and replacing ceiling joists between ground and first floor.(This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building)

PO/5/21/L: 225 Arundel Road. Application for listed building consent for the removal of internal wall, to partly demolished fireplace, and replacing ceiling joists between ground and first floor.

PO/6/21/HH: The Old Vicarage Coach House, Poling Street. Erection of conservatory to rear. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Poling Conservation Area).

PO/7/21/DOC: Peckhams, Poling Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref PO/3/21/L relating to Condition No 2 - sectional details through the windows indicating section/glazing bars.

Rustington

R/104/21/HH: Dolphin Cottage, 64 Sea Avenue. Erection of single storey ground floor rear extension, single storey first floor side extension, garage conversion and installation of 1 x front dormer.

R/119/21/PL: 26 Pigeonhouse Lane. Conversion of existing double garage into holiday let accommodation replacing the existing shed with a conservatory. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/126/21/HH: 19 Botany Close. Installation of car port.

R/130/21/HH: 12 Albert Road. Erection of single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

R/131/21/HH: 12 Meadway. Porch extension to front, addition of pitched roofs to existing front dormers, alterations to existing external finishes, extension to existing rear dormer and alterations to existing rear conservatories including new replacement roof with roof lanterns.

Yapton