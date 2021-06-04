Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/55/21/PL: Aldingbourne Post Office, Westgate Street. Replacement of existing shop unit. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

Planning

AL/57/21/HH: 31 Barnett Close, Westergate. Erection of single storey front and rear extension and two storey side extension following the demolition of existing single storey side extension.

Aldwick

AW/191/21/HH: 44 Grosvenor Gardens. Erection of single storey front, side/rear extension and detached garage following the demolition of existing detached garage.

AW/193/21/T: The Grange, Grange Court. Crown lift 2 No. Yew trees (T-222 & T-223) to approx 2.5m above road level.

Angmering

A/56/21/PL: Arundel Acre, Arundel Road. Readvertisement due to Amended certificate. Change of Use of land from agricultural to storage site for up to 4 fairground rides, associated infrastructure (including MOT base) and erection of a storage shed.

A/93/21/HH: 9 Horton Place. Conversion of garage into garden room.

A/102/21/HH: Milner Cottage, The Thatchway. Erection of single storey side extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.

A/100/21/T: Land to North of New Road. Fell 12 No. Monterey Pine trees.

Bersted

BE/82/21/PL: 240-242 Chichester Road. 1 No. 2-bed & 2 No. 1-bed flats above shop premises to rear of Truevision. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BE/86/21/PL: Rolls Royce Technology And Logistics Centre, Newlands Road. Part change of use of existing logistics building for a training centre, and associated external alterations and landscaping. This application is within CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/58/21/HH: Mistibeech, 15 Tamarisk Way. Erection of part single, part two storey rear extension with roof terrace, garden outbuilding in rear and detached garage to front following the demolition of existing sun room and roof terraces.

Felpham

FP/123/21/HH: 56 Downview Road. Erection of two storey side extension and alteration to fenestration/openings.

Kingston

K/22/21/HH: South Shore House, 29 Coastal Road. Erection of additional storey to create a second floor with a rear terrace and a two storey side extension.

Littlehampton

LU/124/21/PL: 18-22 East Street. Change of use from C2 Residential Institution to HMO (Sui Generis). This site may affect the setting of listed buildings & affects the character & appearance of the East Street, Littlehampton Conservation Area.

LU/166/21/HH: 3a Butts Mead. Single storey rear extension & first floor extension over existing.

Pagham

P/132/20/RES: Land north of Hook Lane. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Approval of reserved matters following P/30/19/OUT for 300 No. new homes, internal roads, footpaths & cycleways, car parking & landscaping. This application affects the setting of a listed building & falls within Strategic Site H SP2, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

P/68/21/PL: Pagham Beach Amusement Arcade, 129 East Front Road. Part change of use of existing amusement arcade to managers accommodation (resubmission following P/48/20/PL). This site is in CIL zone 4 & is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

P/81/21/HH: 28 Greenways. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension, single storey front/side extension and detached outbuilding.

Rustington

R/121/21/HH: 47 Angmering Way. Erection of single storey rear extension and loft conversion with 1 x rear dormer.

R/122/21/PL: 67 The Martlets. Replace existing white P.V.C.u windows with similar.

R/124/21/HH: 45 Mallon Dene. Detached outbuilding ancillary to main dwelling.

R/129/21/HH: 58 Holmes Lane. Erection of single storey front infill and porch extension, side extension and garage conversion.

Yapton