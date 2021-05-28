Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/184/21/HH: 3 Nuffield Close. Erection of front extension including a replacement porch.

Planning

AW/190/21/HH: 235 Aldwick Road. Drop kerb.

AW/191/21/HH: 44 Grosvenor Gardens. Erection of single storey front, side/rear extension and detached garage following the demolition of existing detached garage.

Angmering

A/83/21/HH: North Lodge, North Drive. Replace fence.

Arundel

AB/59/21/A: 61 High Street. Installation of 1 x halo illuminated sign.

AB/66/21/HH: 69 Church Cottages, Tortington Lane. Erection of two storey side extension and associated works following the demolition of existing single storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/42/21/PL: Folly Foot Farm, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Demolition of existing dwelling, garage & commercial buildings & erection of replacement dwelling, garage & commercial building (Use Class B1 (E) B8) with associated vehicular accesses from Eastergate Lane & hard and soft landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone HSP2 (Zero Rated) & is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/62/21/PL: The Croft Surgery, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Medical centre with pharmacy retail unit & other ancillary uses together with access onto Barnham Road, associated car parking and other hard and soft landscaping works. This site is in CIL zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BN/60/21/HH: Rosemary Cottage, 64A Downview Road, Barnham. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/129/21/OUT: 26 Burnham Avenue. Readvertisement due to Amended DAS - officer aksed for original to be deleted sorevised are uploaded as new. Email uploaded to DIP Outline application with all matters reserved for up to 10 No. new dwellings with associated services, landscaping, car parking & amenity (resubmission following BR/190/20/OUT).

BR/139/21/HH: 35 Westingway. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing workshop.

Bersted

BE/76/21/HH: 111 Stroud Green Drive. Loft conversion with 2 x front dormers and 1 x rear dormer with juliet balcony and alterations to fenestration/openings.

East Preston

EP/54/21/HH: 38 The Roystons. Single storey side and rear extensions and conversion of roofspace to habitable use with 2 x rear dormers.

EP/56/21/HH: 33 The Ridings. Erection of single storey side/rear extension and hip to gable loft conversion with 1 x front and side dormer.

EP/57/21/PL: Land rear of Beechlands Cottages, Beechlands Close. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 2 No. dwellings with associated car ports/parking, alterations to existing access and relocation of staircase to flats. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as dwellings.

Felpham

FP/108/21/HH: Fourways Cottage, 1 Wyke Lane North. Erection of front porch.

FP/109/21/HH: 24 New Barn Lane. Erection of two storey rear extension, single storey front extension and hip to gable roof extension.

FP/113/21/HH: 14 Davenport Road. Hip to gable loft conversion with juliet balcony, alterations to fenestration/openings and external facade.

FP/114/21/HH: 14 Sutton Close. Removal of existing structure & erection of single storey front extension.

FP/117/21/HH: 26 Downview Road. Erection of two storey rear extension.

FP/124/21/PL: Rear of 7 Middleton Road. Detached double garage. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FP/122/21/HH: 101 Flansham Park, Bognor Regis. Erection of single storey side and rear extension.

Ferring

FG/89/21/HH: 25 Ocean Drive. Erection of single storey rear and front porch extension and side dormer extension.

FG/90/21/HH: 1 Sea Drive. Erection of addition of second floor, part single, part two storey extension and wrap around terrace.

FG/92/21/HH: 22 Onslow Drive. Erection of single storey rear and side extension following demolition of existing detached garage.

FG/95/21/T: 37 Ferringham Lane. Crown reduction of 1 No. Beech tree to height approx 7m and radial spread approx 12m.

Kingston

K/25/21/HH: Spinnakers, 59 Coastal Road. Erection of two storey front extension, single storey side and rear extension with new rear balcony and external remodelling.

Littlehampton

LU/164/21/PL: Felix Dancewear, 39 Beach Road. Part change of Use from office/storage on first floor to 1-1 bed flat (resubmission following LU/100/21/PL). This site may affect the setting of a listed building & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/82/21/HH: 101 Griffin Crescent. Erection of single storey side extension to provide new garage and conversion of existing garage to habitable use.

LU/120/21/HH: Wilbury House, Flat 9, 45 Beach Road. Replace balcony door and surrounding cladding.

Middleton

M/72/21/HH: 7 Tuscan Avenue. Erection of single storey side extension following demolition of existing garage.

Pagham

P/76/21/HH: 10 Dukes Meadow. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a rear single storey extension, single storey side extension, single storey front extension and loft conversion to form new first floor with front and rear dormer projection.

Rustington

R/108/21/PL: 117 Sea Lane. Demolition of two dwellings and the construction of 3 No. 3-bed town houses and 7 flats. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

R/113/21/PL: 66 The Street. Construction of a single-storey upwards extension to provide an additional 4 No. residential units. This application affects the setting of a listed building & affects the character & appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

R/112/21/HH: 30 Chaucer Avenue. Erection of single storey side extension and loft conversion with 2 x side dormers.

R/116/21/HH: 17 Mill Close. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/44/21/HH: Folie House, Wandleys Lane. Erection of single storey rear and side extension with first floor terrace, associated internal alterations and amendments to hard and soft landscaping.

Yapton

Y/70/21/PL: Cinders Nusery & works to R/O, Cinders Lane. Variation of condition imposed under Y/4/19/RES relating to condition 1-plans condition (plots 21-24 change of brick colour from red to buff). This application affects a Public Right of Way.

Y/62/21/HH: Hazel Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of rear extension.

Y/66/21/HH: Pandora, Bilsham Road. Erection of two storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.