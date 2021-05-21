Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/52/21/HH: 10 St Richards Road, Westergate. Erection of single storey side and rear extension and installation of new 1 x front window following the demolition of existing side and rear extension.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/183/21/PL: 36 Kingsway. Variation of condition imposed under AW/71/18/HH relating to condition 2-approved plans. This application affects the character & appearance of the Craigweil House Conservation Area.

AW/177/21/HH: 5 Grange Court. Erection of rear timber orangery and front porch.

AW/186/21/HH: 27 Yeomans Acre. Erection of single storey side extension and alterations fenestration/openings following the demolition of existing garage.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/60/21/HH: Rosemary Cottage, 64A Downview Road, Barnham. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Bersted

BE/77/21/HH: 19 South Way. Removal of 3 No existing lean-to structures & erection of single storey side & rear extensions, loft conversion to form new second floor with roof alterations to form gable end with rear dormer projection & detached outbuilding to be used as an annexe to the existing dwelling (resubmission following BE/37/21/HH).

Bognor Regis

BR/122/21/HH: 3 Sandymount Close. Erection of rear extension.

BR/133/21/CLE: 62 Ockley Road. Lawful development certificate for use as existing large HMO.

BR/135/21/PL: Aronel Cottage Nursing Home, 5-11 Highfield Road. Three storey side extension, additional 16 double bedrooms with en-suite, lift & additional living accommodation (resubmission following BR/234/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/53/21/L: Preston Hall, Flat 3, The Street. Listed building consent for original bathroom relocated & dining room formed, fan installed in bathroom, en-suite installed in bedroom 1 & fan installed, new doorway into bedroom 1 & existing door way blocked up, internal timber stud wall/corridor removed & kitchen enlarged and internal lobby formed.

EP/38/21/HH: Longwall House, Seafield Road. Single storey rear extension, single storey side ‘infill’ extension, first floor extension with balcony, part conversion of garage to habitable use, demolition of existing chimney,conversion of existing loft space into habitable space and alterations to existing fenestration.

Felpham

FP/102/21/HH: 25 Lionel Avenue. Single storey extension & first floor extension.

FP/115/21/HH: 4 Summerhill Close. Single storey rear extension.

Ferring

FG/79/21/PL: 18A Ocean Drive. Erection of a single storey garden building.

FG/87/21/PL: Tudor Close, Ferringham Lane. 1 No. new unit in roof space plus reconfiguration of approved dwellings & other changes including retention of flat roof extensions and new dormers to courtyard elevation (revised application further to permission granted under FG/105/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flat.

Kingston

K/23/21/HH: Mimosas, Gorse Avenue. Erection of part 2 storey and single storey rear extension and first floor balcony.

Littlehampton

LU/151/21/PL: 25 River Road. Demolition of existing car garage and the erection of 2 no. two-storey residential buildings comprising 5 no. flats with associated works. This site affects the character & appearance of the Littlehampton River Road Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/141/21/PL: Phase 2, Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Amendments to Phase 2, Hampton Park comprising of: the minor relocation of the 4 No. dwellings (plots 123-126) northwards by 1 metre, the replacement house type from a wide front 3 bed to a standard 3 bed affordable on plot 126, acoustic fence details and location thereof, retaining wall boundary treatment, ancillary changes i.e. plot 126 front door position on the approved planning elevation drawings to coincide with the approved planning layout and civils drawings & removal of garage to now be a parking space only at plot 38. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated).

LU/158/21/PL: Open space at junction of Arun Parade & South Terrace. Installation of Portacabin for temporary toilet facilities between 1st July 2021 and 9th September 2021. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development).

Middleton

M/64/21/HH: 132A Elmer Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of a timber structure in rear.

Pagham

P/71/21/PL: Church Farm Holiday Village, Church Lane. Installation of arrivals lodge with associated infrastructure and ancillary landscaping works. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development & may affect the setting of a listed building.

P/61/21/PL: The Pagham Club, 2 West Front Road. Sub division of existing private club to include 1 No. holiday let accommodation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

P/73/21/HH: 6 The Green. Loft conversion to form new first floor with front and rear dormer projections (resubmission following P/21/21/HH).

P/75/21/HH: 86 Pagham Road. Erection of single and two storey rear extension.

P/78/21/T: 43 Sea Lane. Various works to 1 No. Sycamore tree.

Rustington

R/106/21/HH: 26 Tennyson Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension and hip to gable loft conversion with 1 x side dormer.

R/107/21/HH: Springfield House, 5B Springfield Close. Proposed new side gate access with new brick piers to property frontage.

R/111/21/HH: 1 Wallace Road. Two storey side (south) extension to replace the existing single storey extension and conservatory. Conversion of detached outbuilding to habitable accommodation ancillary to the main house.

R/114/21/T: 6 Barwick Close. Crown reduction of 1 No. Black sugar maple tree to height approx 12m and spread approx 6m.

R/116/21/HH: 17 Mill Close. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Yapton