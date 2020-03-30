Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 20 and 26.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/77/20/HH: 1 Willow way. Single storey front extension.

Angerming

A/38/20/PL: Quiet Waters, Roundstone Lane. Variation of condition 2 imposed under A/81/18//RES relating to approved plans pertaining to proposed site layout, proposed site landscape layout, proposed materials layout, Plots 15-18 external stair sections & approved unilog sections & elevations.

Bersted

BE/13/20/PL: Rear of Blackberry House, Berry Lane, North Bersted. Single storey dwelling with detached carport (alternative to BE/64/17/PL). This application may affect the North Bersted Conservation Area.

BE/27/20/PL: Land at Salt Box, West of Shripney Road. Creation of temporary soil storage bund & haulage route associated with development of adjoining site at Saltbox (resubmission following BE/38/19/PL). This application may affect the character & appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area & is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Bognor Regis

BR/62/20/HH: Glenfield 75, Mead Lane. Two storey side extension to existing semi-detached house. Amendment to previous approved reference BR/247/18/HH.

Felpham

FP/41/20/T: 1 Manor Close. Crown reduction to 1 No. Beech tree to height 30m and spread 20m.

Ford

F/8/20/PL: Wicks Farm, Ford Lane. Variation of condition 2 following the grant of F/30/18/PL relating to the change of cladding from polythene to glass.

Littlehampton

LU/363/19/PL: 51 Arundel Road. Change of use from 9 unit house in multiple occupation (HMO) to 10 unit HMO.

Lyminster

LY/4/20/PL: Broomhurst Farm, Lyminster Road. Erection of steel framed storage barn.

Middleton

M/23/20/T: Cassia 6 Ilex Way, Middleton-On-Sea. Fell 2 No. Lawson Cypress trees and various works to 5 No. Hazel trees.

Pagham

P/24/20/RES: Land North of Sefter Road & 80 Rose Green Road. Approval of Reserved Matters pursuant to condition 1 (Reserved Matters details), condition 6 (Design Code Masterplan) and condition 7 (landscaping and layout details) following the approval of Outline planning permission P/134/16/OUT for the erection of 280 dwellings, (including affordable homes), replacement scout hut & Ambulance Community Response Post Facility; provision of a primary vehicular access from Sefter Road; demolition of No. 80 Rose Green Road & creation of a pedestrian & emergency only access; provision of Public Open Spaces including associated children’s play areas, landscaping, drainage & earthworks. This application also lies within the parish of Aldwick. This site falls within the Pagham North SD2, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

P/29/20/HH: 4 Canterbury Close. Construction of porch, change of use of garage to utility room & study & renew cladding on all elevations with Hardie Board.

Walberton

WA/21/20/L: Days Lane, Fontwell. Listed building consent for the demolition of redundant building ancillary to main house.

Yapton

Y/33/20/PL: Sunnymead, North End Road. Demolition of existing dwelling & outbuildings & erection of 7 No. dwellings comprising 3 No. 4 bed houses, 1 No. 3 bed house & 3 No 2 bed houses. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Y/111/19/PL: Mayfield House, Yapton Road. Proposed conversion of detached garage to a residential annex along with an infill extension to join this proposed annex to the main dwelling.