Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 14 and 20.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/66/20/HH: 41 Gossamer Lane. Addition of first floor to convert bungalow to house.

AW/74/20/PL: 68-70 Rose Green Road. Replacement of ATM.

AW/75/20/A: 68-70 Rose Green Road. 3 No. internally illuminated fascia signs.

Angmering A/32/20/PL: White Lodge, Hangleton Lane, Ferring. Erection of 1 No. detached low-profile bungalow with attached garage. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & may affect a Public Right of Way.

Arundel

AB/10/20/L: The White House, 25A King Street. Listed building consent for the removal of internal spiral staircase from ground floor to basement, reinstating floor, re-opening of original internal brick steps to basement.

AB/16/20/HH: 150 Fitzalan Road. Single storey rear extension & loft conversion.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/27/20/HH: 28 Wentworth Close. Replace existing conservatory with single storey rear extension.

BN/32/20/T: 1 Scholars Row. Various works to 1 No. London Plane tree and 2 No. Sycamore trees.

Bognor Regis

BR/59/20/HH: 4 Lansdowne House, The Esplanade. New second floor balcony and inward opening French doors.(This application may affect the setting of The Steyne Conservation Area)

BR/315/19/PL: 98-100 Chichester Road. Conversion of the existing first floor office space (B1 Business) into 1 No. two bedroom flat (C3 Dweliing house) including rear access, amenity space & general storage facilities.

BR/34/20/PL: 102 Linden Road. Change of use from 1 No. detached house (6 bedrooms) to 2 No. semi detached houses (1 x 5 bedroom & 1 x 3 bedroom) with a single storey rear extension.

East Preston

EP/26/20/HH: The Millstone, Sea Lane Close. Conversion of garage to detached annexe.

Ferring

FG/33/20/HH: 2 Greenways Crescent. Extension to south elevation & change garage to form new kitchen.

FG/35/20/A: 74-78 Ferring Street. Replacement of ATM & 2 No. internally illuminated fascia signs.

FG/34/20/PL: 74-78 Ferrring. Replacement of an ATM.

Felpham

FP/258/19/PL: 107 Felpham Way. Conversion, alteration & extension to provide 1 No. Class A1 Shop Unit, 1 No. Flexible Use Commercial Unit Use Classes A1/A2/B1/B8/D1 or Sui-Generis Beauty Therapist/Nail Bar & 3 No. Flats together with 3 No. vehicle parking spaces & secure cycle & refuse storage facilities (resubmission following FP/32/19/PL).

Kingston

K/9/20/HH: 68 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Single story rear, two storey front extensions, conversion of roofspace to habitable use including demolition of existing conservatory.

Littlehampton

LU/11/20/PL: 14A Gloucester Road. Demolition of existing lean to rear elevation ground floor. Construction of new ground floor extension to rear elevation.

LU/59/20/PL: Vernon House, 10 Maltravers Drive. Kitchen extension.

LU/58/20/PL: 14-16 Citizens Advice Bureau, Anchor Springs. Change of use from Citizens’ Advice Bureau (Use Class A2) to Veterinary Clinic (Use Class Sui Generis).

LU/66/20/HH: 16 Beaumont Park. Construction of brick built and flat roofed rear extension.

Lyminster

LY/5/20/PL: Roseland, The Causeway. Removal of roof structure & 1 No. flat in roof space & construction of additional floor to provide 2 No. new flats & 1 No. replacement flat in roof. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Pagham

P/27/20/HH: Dunroamin, 16 Pagham Road. Single storey flat roof side and rear extension.

Rustington

R/51/20/HH: 8 Shirley Close. Single storey rear extension, porch to front and internal alterations.

Yapton

Y/26/20/RES: Land at the Southern End of Cinders Lane, Cinders Lane.