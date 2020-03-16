Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 14 and 19.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/21/20/OUT: Land North of Lee’s Yard, Lidsey Road, Woodgate. Outline application with some matters reserved for the erection of 38 No. dwellings consisting of 5 No. 4-bed house, 14 No. 3-bed houses & 19 No. 2-bed houses, with communal work hub & associated car parking & landscaping (resubmission following AL/57/18/OUT).

Aldwick

AW/59/20/HH: 26 Barrack Lane. Application to replace existing timber fence to front boundary with a new brick wall (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

AW/44/20/T: 218 Aldwick Road. Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak tree to reduce height and spread to 8m.

Angmering

A/31/20/L: Weavers Cottage, Weavers Hill. Listed building consent for new east extension & reconstruction of garage & utility room to form new kitchen/dining area.

Arundel

AB/11/20/DOC: Norfolk Arms Hotel 22, High Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/78/18/L relating to Condition No 3 - doors should match those in existing rooms.

AB/15/20/HH: 16 Howard Road. Replacement of garage flat roof with gabled pitched roof and conversion of garage.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/22/20/PL: Land South West of 40 Hill Lane. Remove existing polytunnels & creation of sand school with new native tree & hedge planting.

Bersted

BE/23/20/T: 78 North Bersted Street. Crown reduction to 1 No. Yew tree to height and spread 8.8m on North and South aspect and 8m on East and West aspects.

Bognor Regis

BR/25/20/HH: 51 Mead Lane. Balcony over bay window. This application may affect the setting of a listed building & affects the character & appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Lane Conservation Area.

BR/58/20/PL: 15-17 Kew Gardens. Variation of condition 2 imposed under BR/63/19/PL relating to approved plans condition for location plan, block plan, proposed site plan, proposed floor plans, elevations & roof plans for plots 1-6.

BR/67/20/T: 4 Pinewood Gardens. Fell 1 No. Amber Maple tree.

Felpham

FP/39/20/CLE: 44B Summerley Lane. Lawful develoment certificate for the existing use of self contained first floor office use within building with community store with flat above.

Ferring

FG/26/20/HH: 27 Meadow Way. Two storey side extension, part two storey part single storey rear extension, single storey front extension and porch.

FG/29/20/PL: Onslow Caravan Park, Onslow Drive. Variation of condition 2 imposed under FG/121/18/PL relating to proposed site plan, proposed floor plan, proposed elevations & roof plan.

Kingston

K/8/20/HH: Long Gables, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Remove existing 1st floor structure on front balcony & replace with new French doors, rebuild existing front porch & extend forward to match line of front of property & replace existing 1st floor balcony with railing with new toughened glass panels.

Littlehampton

LU/50/20/PL: Riverside Industrial Estate, Block T Bridge Road. 4 No. Industrial Buildings (B1, B2 & B8 uses).

LU/60/20/HH: 8 Longships. Single storey rear extension including demoltion of exsiting conservatory and enlarge front entrance hall.

Middleton

M/16/20/HH: 7 Sea Close Elmer. Single storey rear extension and conversion and extension to existing roof space to habitable use with 2 side dormers and 4 No. rooflights and Juliette balcony.

M/18/20/T: 54 Sea Way. Crown reduction to 1 No Sycamore tree to height 15m and spread to 10m.

Walberton

WA/15/20/HH: 11 Orchard Way. Pitched roof to existing garage and new porch. Resubmission following approval of WA/20/19/HH