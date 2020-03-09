Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 28 and March 6 .

Aldingbourne

AL/16/20/T: 21 Belle Meade Close, Woodgate. Crown reduction to height 12m and spread 10m 1 No. Oak tree.

AL/17/20/HH: 35 Hasler Grove. Single storey conservatory to rear elevation.

Aldwick

AW/53/20/L: 7 Old Place. Listed building consent for the replacement of modern windows to southern elevation.

AW/43/20/T: 1 Aldwick Gardens. Re pollard to previous points 1 No. Ash tree.

AW/47/20/HH: 9 Colts Bay. Entrance extension and side extension.

AW/48/20/HH: 18 Gunwin Court. Single storey rear extension and construction of larger garage.

AW/51/20/T: Land between 89-91 Westminster Drive. Crown reduction by 1.5m to 2 No. Field Maple trees.

Angmering

A/30/20/PL: Land to the Rear of 1 The Heathers, Arundel Road. Demolition of existing building & construction of 2-bedroom bungalow with associated parking & landscaping (resubmission following A/146/19/PL). This application affects a Public Right of Way.

A/26/20/HH: 108 Downs Way, East Preston. Single storey front extension.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/24/20/PL: Tile Barn Farm 32, Hill Lane. Erection of 1 No. dwelling & formation of new vehicular access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/19/20/PL: Land at former Pollards Nursery, Ashdown Vale, Songthrush Lane. Retention of bin store & bicycle store.

BN/21/20/PL: Land adjacent to Cherry Trees, Lake Lane. 1 new dwelling and associated works.

Bognor Regis

BR/50/20/L: Culver Cottage 37, Aldwick Road. Listed building consent to install a wood burner to the ground floor extension that will enter the existing listed chimney stack at first floor level & project flue top cap from existing stack from listed roof.

BR/228/19/PL: 45 High Street. Installation of CCTV Camera.

BR/31/20/PL: 77 Aldwick Road. Part change of use of ground floor & formation of a first floor rear extension to create 2 No. self-contained studio flats with associated refuse/recycling & cycle store (re-submission following BR/233/19/PL).

BR/41/20/PL: 86 Annandale Avenue. Change of use from C3 Dwellinghouses to a House in Multiple Occupation (Sui generis) including internal & minor external alterations.

BR/45/20/T: Orchard Court, 1-4 Orchard Way. Reduction to limbs by up to 1m to 1 No. Beech Tree (T1) and 1.5m to 1 No. Walnut tree (T2) over Orchard Court from 106 Chichester Road.

BR/46/20/HH: 95 Victoria Drive. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

BR/48/20/HH: 12 Cavendish Road. Two storey rear chalet extension.

Climping

CM/3/20/PL: Black Horse Inn, Climping Street. Variation of condition 2 imposed under CM/49/19/PL relating to Site/Block plan, proposed ground and first floor plans, north, south, east and west elevations, garden room plan & roof plan.

CM/5/20/PL: Black Horse Inn, Climping Street. Variation of condition 2 imposed under CM/50/19/L relating to Site/block plan, proposed ground & first floor plans, north, south, east & west elevations, garden outbuilding, roof plan, joinery details for interior door, joinery details for exterior door, joinery details for new windows & joinery details for dining room screen- centre.

East Preston

EP/18/20/HH: 4 Seaview Road. Erection of a wall, fencing and gate to property.

Ferring

FG/27/20/HH: 31 Ferringham Lane. Ground floor extension to South for new entrance and sun room, also to North for new garage and first floor extension over dining room.

Felpham

FP/35/20/HH: 99 Flansham Park. Single storey rear extension, extension to existing garage and conversion of garage to habitable use.

FP/38/20/HH: 7 Downview Road. First floor side extension over existing garage.

Ford

F/4/20/OUT: Land at Ford Airfield. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for access) for the development of up to 1,500 dwellings (Use Class C3), 60-bed care home (Use Class C2), up to 9,000 sqm of employment floorspace (Use Classes B1), local centre of up to 2,350 sqm including up to 900 sqm retail / commercial (Use Classes A1-A5) and 1,450 sqm community / leisure floorspace (Use Classes D1-D2), land for a two-form entry primary school (Use Class D1), public open space, allotments, new sports pitches and associated facilities, drainage, parking and associated access, infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, including demolition of existing buildings and part removal of existing runway hardstanding. This application affects a Public Right of Way. This application is the subject of an Environmental Statement. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building. This application falls within CIL Zone 1 - Zero Rated.

F/5/20/PL; Ford Airfield Market. Reconfiguration of Ford Market, including revised market access, hardstanding for replacement vehicular parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works.

Middleton

M/19/20/HH: 27 Shrubbs Drive. Detached self contained annexe.

Pagham

P/18/20/PL; Land west of Barton House, Manor Park. Change of use from highway land to residential use for the development of 4 No. 3 bed terraced houses with associated parking & access. This application affects the setting of a listed building.

P/21/20/PL: Barton Manor, Barton Close. Variation of conditions 2 & 3 following P/32/18/PL to change approved floor plans & elevations & materials.

Rustington

R/36/20/HH: 1 Staffords Close. Single storey rear extension.

R/46/20/HH: 8 Vernon Close. Single storey rear extension, enlargement of front porch and new bay window.

R/47/20/HH: 108 Sea Lane. Demolition of existing rear extension and garage and construction of new single storey side and rear extension.

R/45/20/HH: 5 Preston Avenue. Re-roofing of pitched roofs and raising height of rear flat roof by approximately 100mm.

Yapton

Y/24/20/PL: Fresh Acres Nursery, Yapton Lane, Walberton. Change of use from Horticultural to storage of containers, caravans & garden equipment, erection of green palisade fencing to front of site behind the existing hedgerow, increase planting buffer to front & side & 4 No. CCTV cameras.