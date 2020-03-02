Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 21 and 28.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/19/20/T: 6 Cedar Close. Reduce overhang on neighbouring 1 No. Horse Chestnut to 1m, reduce overhang on 1 No. Oak tree to 9m and reduce height to 6m and laterals to 4m on 1 No. Ash tree.

AW/36/20/T: Holly Lodge 3, Barrack Lane. Prune back to previous points overhang of 1 No. Sycamore tree.

AW/39/20/HH: 11 Cambridge Walk. Removal of existing porch extension & erection of single storey side extension. Removal of existing porch extension & erection of single storey side extension.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/18/20/PL: Former Brooks Nursery. Variation of condition 15 imposed under EG/29/13/ relating to condition 15 - to change the foul drainage scheme from Sewage Treatment Plant to Pumping Station with associated drainage works.

Bersted

BE/103/19/RES: Land west of New Barn Lane. Readvertisement due to Revised plans

Approval of reserved matters following the grant of BE/77/16/OUT and BE/40/18/PL for 50 No. residential units with associated roads, drainage & other related infrastructure.

East Preston

EP/21/20/HH: 123 Roundstone Drive. Single storey rear extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a rear dormer.

EP/22/20/HH; Mariners House, South Strand. Single storey front extension and porch to front.

Ferring

FG/152/19/PL: 40 Little Paddocks, Little Paddocks. Readvertisement due to Changes of scheme

Erection of 2 x 3 bed detached chalet bungalows with associated parking and amenity space including the demolition of the existing house and garage.

FG/22/20/PL: Ferring Country, Centre Limited, Rife Way. Timber frame barrel vault canopy with fire retardent Opal 60 fabric roof cladding.

Felpham

FP/31/20/T: 5 The Midway. Remove lower left limb going towards 19 The Grove on the North side and remove lower right limb on south side going over 7 The Midway on 1 No. Monterey Cypress tree.

Littlehampton

LU/41/20/L: 20 Western Road. Application for Listed Building consent for removal of stud wall on the first floor and joist strengthening works.

LU/48/20/PL: Southdown Nursery, Old Mead Road. Demolition of 1 No. bungalow & outbuildings & erection of 22 No. dwellings with associated parking & open space. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

LU/51/20/PL: The Look And Sea Centre, Surrey Street. Change of use of upper 2 floors from the existing mixed use to 6 No. suites for tourist accommodation (C1 Hotels). This application may affect the setting of a listed building & may affect the character & appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area.

Middleton

M/17/20/T: Builders Yard 17, Harefield Road, Ancton. Crown lift to approx 6m, reduce back to first leader lowest limb to south over entrance drive, reduce mid crown back by 3m, upper crown by 2.5m and height by 2m to 1 No. Sycamore tree.

Crown lift to approx 6m, reduce back to first leader lowest limb to south over entrance drive, reduce mid crown back by 3m, upper crown by 2.5m and height by 2m to 1 No. Sycamore tree.

Pagham

P/10/20/PL: The Pagham Club, 2 West Front Road. Change of use of existing staff residential accommodation to be used as a separate unit of residential accommodation.

P/17/20/HH: 90 Pagham Road. Rear single and two storey extension, front porch extension, front first floor dormer extension and replacement roof to garage.

Rustington

R/17/20/PL: 84 North Lane. Replacement of 1 No. existing dwelling.

Walberton

WA/13/20/HH: Single storey rear extension. 22 Henty Close Walberton