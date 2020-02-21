Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 14 and 20.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/14/20/HH: The Old Stables, Old Dairy Lane, Norton. Proposed enclosure of open sided carport (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane Conservation Area).

Aldwick

AW/30/20/HH: 3 Ely Gardens. Single storey extension to rear of bungalow.

Angmering

A/178/19/CLE: Green Chapeau 1 Mayflower Way. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Garden building for storage, office and recreation.

Bersted

BE/7/20/PL: Riverside Caravan Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition 2 granted under BE/10/50/Q to allow the whole caravan site to be operated over a 12 month period & occupied solely for holiday purposes only & shall not be occupied as a person’s sole or main place of residence.

BE/16/20/PL: Rear of Rookery Farm 113, North Bersted Street. Demolition of storage buildings & erection of 1 No 3-bed cottage. This application affects the setting of listed buildings & affects the character & appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/57/19/RES: Land East of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell. Readvertisement due to amended plans and statements

Approval of reserved matters for 2274sqm of light industrial floorspace (Class B1 (b)/(c)) following the grant of WA/22/15/OUT.

BN/66/19/PL: Land off Canal Mews. Readvertisement due to Amended and new plans erection of 2 No dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/36/20/HH: 37 Hillsboro Road. Single storey rear extension. Alternative design to planing permission BR/183/19/HH.

BR/39/20/HH: 6 Falklands Close. Two storey granny annex extension at the side and front of the property.

BR/43/20/HH: 93 Pevensey Road. Single storey rear extension.

East Preston

EP/16/20/HH: 9 South View. Readvertisement due to Amended application form and existing and proposed elevation

Remove existing thatch roof and replace with tile roof.

Felpham

FP/28/20/HH: 23 Middleton Road. Proposed front extension, fence and entrance gates.

FP/29/20/PL: Roundle House 59, Flansham Lane. Conversion of 2 No. flats into 1 No. dwelling house to include demolition of external rear access staircase; new front porch extension & front bay ground floor window with canopy roof over linking front entrance & bay window each side & alterations to side & rear windows at ground & first floors.

Kingston

K/5/20/HH: Hawthorn Cottage, Brookside Road. To raise roof of existing garage to form storage room over and also to extend to the rear and side.

K/6/20/HH: Flint Barn, Peak Lane. First floor rear extension, conversion of roofspace to habitable use. Part two storey part single storey front extension and demolition of existing conservatory and adjustments to flat roof dormer to north elevation on existing dormer to incorporate pitched roof.

Littlehampton

LU/44/20/HH: 84 Southfields Road. New vehicular access & driveway.

Middleton

M/12/20/T: Verge outside of 3 Harefield Road, Harefield Estate. Fell 1 No. Sycamore tree.

M/14/20/HH: Clover Cottage 105 Middleton Road. Single storey front, side and rear extension.

Pagham

P/13/20/HH: Sefter Cottage, Pagham Road. New detached garage.

P/14/20/T: 1 The Causeway, Bognor Regis. Crown lift to 2m 1 No. Purple Leafed Plum tree (T29).

Rustington

R/26/20/HH: Windsong, The Thatchway. Rear extension, new roof with dormers to front and rear.

R/32/20/HH: 14 Sutton Avenue. Demolition of covered walkway and erection of single storey side addition.

R/35/20/HH: 4 Copper Hall Close. Single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/6/20/HH: 25 Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

Yapton

Y/6/20/PL: 17 Canal Road. Retrospective application for change of use of land to garden land & erection of workshop/hobbies building & pergola.