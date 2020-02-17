Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 10 and 16.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Angmering

A/11/20/HH: Thatched Corner, Ham Manor Way. Loft conversion and balcony and part conversion of garage to habitable use.

A/16/20/PL: Downsview, Littlehampton Road. Change of use from workshop to workshop storage space and first floor office space with external parking for works coaches.

Aldwick

AW/24/20/HH: 15 Shorecroft. Fitting of replacement windows & doors (17 No. windows & 4 No door sets) & cladding to gable ends, rendering of walls, fitting of balcony to rear of bungalow.

Arundel

AB/5/20/DOC: The Old Ship 25B, King Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/104/19/L relating to Condition No 3 - materials including colour of paintwork.

Bersted

BE/3/20/HH: 3 Central Avenue. Two storey side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/351/19/PL: 65 Upper Bognor Road (Charlotte House 71 & 71A Upper Bognor Road, 67 & 69 Upper Bognor Road). Erection of 2 No. live-work units; change of use of existing student accommodation including internal alterations to form 2 No. dwelings, 2 No. new windows, new staircase & replacment of roof on outbuilding; reconfiguration of existing dwellings, replace existing timbers & roof joists on first floor; change of use from medical centre/offices to 2 No. flats & workshop. creation of new private gardens, separation of this part of the site from the wider University campus, creation of a shared landscaped courtyard, creation of areas for parking & storage for bins & cycles. This application affects the character & appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Lane Conservation Area.

BR/37/20/PL: Blake House, Units 1, 2 & 3 71 High Street. Change of use of units 1, 2 & 3 from A1 (shops) to 1 No skin care shop, 1 No nail bar & 1 No. tatoo shop (Sui Generis). This application affects the character & appearance of the Steyne Bognor Regis Conservation Area.

BR/32/20/HH: Blakeney Cottage, Sylvan Way. Alterations to existing garage elevations.

East Preston

EP/16/20/HH: 9 South View. Remove existing thatch roof and replace with tile roof.

Ferring

FG/6/20/PL: Hangleton Farm, Livery Stables, Wadars Animal Rescue Centre, Hangleton Lane. Development of Animal Rescue Centre, to include new buildings for reception, training & education, cattery, kennels & associated ancillary accommodation, conversion of existing barn into staff accommodation along with driveways, car parking & landscaping. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

FG/10/20/PL: Ferring Country Centre And Riding Stables, Rife Way. The construction of a new 11kV Substation utilizing a concrete base and pre-fabricated GRP enclosure.

Felpham

FP/13/20/PL: Beachcroft Hotel, Clyde Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. New outdoor seating together with new fence, gate to promenade & planter.

Littlehampton

LU/10/20/HH: 34 Pier Road. Loft conversion, rear extension internal modifications including additional windows and doors & outbuilding.

LU/27/20/HH: 1 Swanwick Walk, Manning Road. Single storey rear extension.

LU/31/20/PL: Littlehampton Town Football Club, The Sportsfield, St Flora’s Road.

LU/38/20/PL: 5 Arundel Road. Variation of condition imposed under LU/164/19/PL relating to condition 2-plans condition for elevations & roof plan.

LU/36/20/HH: 2 Etherington Place. Loft conversion with rear dormers.

Pagham

P/1/20/PL: 209 Pagham Road. Extension of existing flat to create 1 No. dwelling house. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

P/4/20/HH: 16 The Causeway. Single storey rear extension.

Rustington

R/13/20/T: 29 Bushby Avenue. Crown reduction to 1 No. Beech tree to height approx 9m and spread approx 9m.

R/25/20/HH: 2 Henry Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

R/31/20/HH: 30 Harsfold Road. Single storey side and rear extension forming extension to living area and new utility room.

Yapton

Y/8/20/PL: Land off Burndell Road. Variation of condition 1-plans condition, imposed under Y/98/18/RES regarding apartment changes for 56-63 on south side of elevation dealing with window configuration & revised kitchen layout internally & change original version from two units to one larger unit on east elevation in roof space; apartment changes for 67-74 on south elevation dealing with window configuration & revised kitchen layout internally & the original version has changed from two units to one larger units on west elevation in roof space, removal of carports (plots 7- 12) & pergolas (plots 53 & 19), addition of sun tubes for plots 62, 63, 72 & 73.

Y/17/20/PL: Land north of Yapton, C of E Primary North End Road. Construction of a new access to serve residential development This application may affect a Public Right of Way.

Y/18/20/PL: Land east of North End Road & West of Church Lane Nursery. Readvertisement due to Amended site plan

6 No. residential dwellings & associated infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Y/19/20/RES: Land to the south of Ford Lane and east of North End Road. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent Y/80/16/OUT for 4.5ha of residential development comprising of 3.4ha of land for the erection of 100 No. dwellings (up to 30 (30%) affordable housing) together with 1.1ha of land set aside for public open space & strategic landscaping & 2.2ha of public open space & green corridors with vehicular access from Ford Lane & pedestrian/cycle access only from North End Road. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, affects the character & appearance of the Church Lane, Yapton Conservation Area & affects a Public Right of Way.