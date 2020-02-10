Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 31 and February 7 .

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/1/20/HH: St Helier Hook Lane. Refurbishment of redundant garage & change of use to sleeping accomodation.

AL/4/20/HH: Barn Cottage Northfields Lane Westergate . Proposed covered patio area with integral store.

AL/6/20/HH: Conifers, Evergreens Level Mare Lane, Fontwell. Readvertisement due to Amended plan Erection of two storey side extension.

AL/7/20/HH: Grindel Level Mare Lane, Fontwell. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Aldwick

AW/25/20/HH: 4 Elizabeth Avenue. Single storey front and rear extensions Single storey front and rear extensions.

AW/26/20/HH: 61 Queens Fields West. Two storey front extension.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/5/20/PL: Land north of Sunnyside Cottages, Yapton Road. Removal of existing buildings and erection of three new build dwellings. (Alternatives to BN/7/18/PL and BN/48/18/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/6/20/PL: The Cottage Piggeries, Church Lane. Partial demolition of existing structures, 1 No.new dwelling (1.5 storey) with separate 1.5-storey double garage, existing mobile home to be replaced with new, smaller mobile home (resubmission following BN/47/19/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Bognor Regis

BR/243/19/PL; 130 Longford Road. Change of use of house in multiple occupation to form 2 no. self-contained flats with a rear extension to form bathrooms at ground and first floors, and a single storey pitch roof and side extension to form a studio flat.

East Preston

EP/13/20/HH: 18 Orchard Road. Single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/19/20/HH: 18 Hinde Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension with demolitions to rear.

FP/23/20/PL: 2 Second Avenue. Variation of conditions imposed under FP/195/18/PL relating to conditons 2 - approved plans (proposed plot plan, proposed first floor plan, proposed elevations, proposed cross section ‘AA’), 4 - vehicle access construction & 5 -vehicle parking & turning spaces.

Ferring

FG/8/20/PL: Eastlands,, Littlehampton Road. Erection of 1 No. equestrian dwelling & retention of 1 No. gazebo & 2 No. carports. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & may affect a Public Right of Way.

Ford

F/1/20/A; Northwood House Burndell Road. Installation of 1 x freestanding non illuminated sign. Installation of 1 x freestanding non illuminated sign.

Kingston

K/4/20/PL; Provision of swimming pool and associated pool house. 14 Coastal Road.

Littlehampton

LU/19/20/PL: Land at Brook Barn Farm, Courtwick Lane. Application for Variation of Conditions imposed on planning reference LU/385/14/PL relating to condition no.4 - extend the period of the solar farm by 15 years.

LU/21/20/CLE: Land at Littlehampton, Marina Ferry Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of land as residential caravan site (Parcel C).

LU/22/20/HH: 95 Griffin Crescent. Retention of front north boundary wall.

Middleton

M/5/20/HH: 15 Harefield Road Ancton. Conversion and extension of detached garage to form annexe.

M/9/20/HH: 13 Sea Way Elmer. Demolition of existing sun room to front elevation and replacement with larger single storey conservatory.

Pagham

P/11/20/HH: 9 The Cresent. Single storey front extension & front dormer projection to existing 1st floor.

Poling

PO/1/20/HH: 9 Arundel Road. Retention of car port to side elevation & raised roof to existing garage.

Rustington

R/8/20/T: 2 Botany Close. Crown reduction to 1 No. Golden Macracarpa tree (T1) to height 12m and spread 14m. Crown reduction to 2 No Macracarpa trees (T2 & T3) to height 12m and overall spread 12m.

Yapton

Y/11/20/HH: The Fairway, Hoe Lane. Single storey rear extension, two storey front and side extension and removal of car port.

Y/12/20/PL: 6 and 7 West View Drive. Conversion of 2 No. flats into 1 No. single dwelling house together with single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/48/19/RES: Land to the East of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell. Readvertisement due to Revised plans

Approval for Reserved Matters following outline permission WA/22/15/OUT comprising 400 new homes (incl. affordable), 360sqm of retail space (A1 to A3), 152sqm of community space (D1 to D2 & including retention & refurbishment of 12sqm ‘old smithy’), demolition of remaining buildings to Arundel Road along with public open space, LEAP, MUGA, allotments, car & cycle parking, drainage & associated works - This site also lies within the parish of Barnham & Eastergate.

WA/4/20/HH: 20 Henty Close. Proposed loft conversion, single storey extension and new entrance porch (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).