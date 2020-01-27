Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between Monday 20 January and 26.

Aldwick

AW/1/20/HH: 35 Blondell Drive, Rose Green. Single storey side extension.

AW/4/20/T: Oakwood 2, Seabrook Close. Crown reduction to approx 10m 2 No. Oak trees.

AW/13/20/HH: 65 Carlton Avenue. Rear single storey extension.

Angmering

A/177/19/PL: The Vinery, Arundel Road. New building for storage or distribution, light industrial & office (Class B1/B8) & associated parking. This application is a Departure from the Develoment Plan & may affect a Public Right of Way.

Arundel

AB/1/20/HH: 43 Torton Hill Road. New front porch and upper floor side extension together with internal alterations and all associated drainage works. Creation of a new pedestrian and vehicular access with drop kerb.

Bognor Regis

BR/283/19/OUT: 30 Devonshire Road. Application for outline planning permission for erection of small dwelling following demolition of garaging and workshop.

BR/337/19/PL: 128 Collyer Avenue. Change of use from 2 studio/bedsits (formerly a living room serving main house) within existing rear extension to 1 No. bedsit or studio with separate entrance.

BR/6/20/HH; 77 Marshall Avenue. Single storey rear extension with internal alterations and new bay window.

East Preston

EP/5/20/HH: 15 Nursery Close. Single storey side extension (The application may affect the setting of a Listed Building)

EP/4/20/T: Seacroft Apartments 17, Sea Lane. Crown lift to 3m over lawn 2 No. Beech trees.

Felpham

FP/7/20/A: Beachcroft Hotel, Clyde Road. Installation of 1 x internally illumiated fascia sign and 3 x non illuminated fascia signs to timber boundary.

Littlehampton

LU/7/20/HH: 55 Belloc Road Wick. Enlarged first floor rear extension over existing single storey rear extension - Resubmission following approval of LU/325/19/HH.

Middleton

M/109/19/HH: 23 Southdean Drive. Proposed single storey front extension and alterations.

Pagham

P/116/19/OUT: Land adjacent to Sefter School House, Sefter Road. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of 4 No. semi-detached 3-bedroom houses & 2 No. detached 4-bedroom houses with associated access, parking & gardens. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Rustington

R/2/20/HH: Smugglers 4, Botany Close. Demolition of existing sunroom and erection of two storey side extension with front projection in addition to front single storey infill extension with balcony over.

R/7/20/T: Woodland adjacent to Foxes Close, Summerlea Close and Windsor Road Rustington. Various works to various trees.

Walberton

WA/1/20/HH: 1 Orchard Way, Fontwell. Single storey front extension,provision of a multi fuel stove and flue, new rendering/cladding to all elevations and addition of a front dormer.