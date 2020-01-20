Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 13 and 19.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldwick

AW/3/20/HH: 16 The Fairway. Single storey front extension. This application affects the character & appearance of Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/8/20/L: 149 Barrack Lane. Listed building consent for the replacement of existing plastic rainwater goods with traditional cast aluminium rainwater goods comprising gutters, downpipes & all associated fixtures & fittings.

AW/2/20/HH: 7 A’Becketts Avenue. Readvertisement due to Amended plans Single storey rear extension.

AW/5/20/T: 1 Seabrook Close. Fell 1 No. Oak tree (T1). Crown reduction to 3 No. Oak trees to 16m (T2), 15m (T3) 15m (T4).

AW/11/20/T: 3 Oaks Mews. Fell 4 No. Leylandii tree and 1 No. Eucalyptus tree.

Arundel

AB/132/19/HH: Kemps Barn, Queens Lane. Erection of small detached outbuilding within the private rear garden of the property.

Bersted

BE/137/19/RES: The Cottage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Readvertisement due to New and amended plans

Application for approval of phase 2 reserved matters following outline permsision BE/63/17/OUT (as amended by BE/131/18/PL) for 20 No. dwellings.

BE/7/20/PL: Riverside Caravan Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition 2 granted under BE/10/50/Q to allow the whole caravan site to be operated over a 12 month period & occupied solely for holiday purposes only & shall not be occupied as a person’s sole or main place of residence.

BE/4/20/HH: 398 Chichester Road. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use with internal alterations. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use with internal alterations.

Bognor Regis

BR/289/19/PL: 105 Victoria Drive. Demolition of existing garages & construction of 1 No 1 bed & 1 No 2 bed flats adjoining existing building.

BR/341/19/PL: Car Park to the rear of 152-156, The Coop, Hawthorn Road. InstaVolt are proposing to install 2 rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the grounds of Co-op Bognor Regis. An existing parking area will become 2 EV charging bays, along with associated equipment.

BR/357/19/HH: 5 Mons Avenue. Proposed rear extension and loft conversion.

BR/5/20/PL: 114 Victoria Drive. Reduce size of existing flat roof rear extension, new lantern light, changes to fenestration & extension of boundary wall on north east elevation.

BR/11/20/HH: 3 Highcroft Avenue. Removal of existing structure & erection of single storey rear extension.

Climping

CM/65/19/PL: Atherington Lodge, Climping Street. Demolition of existing dwelling & construction of new dwelling on existing footprint of original & retaining the same vernacular style - (Resubmission of CM/33/19/PL) Departure from the Development Plan.

East Preston

EP/160/19/PL: Land to the rear of 43 Sea Road. Demolish redundant external store and former outside toilet at rear of 43 Sea Road and construct a single storey extension to create a 2 bedroom apartment.

EP/168/19/PL: 4 Beechlands Cottages and land adjacent, Beechlands Close. 1 no. dwelling & alterations to roof of existing dwelling (4 Beechlands Cottages) including the provision of new dormer to front elevation.

EP/167/19/T: Timberley, The Street. Fell 3 No. Lime trees.

Ferring

FG/148/19/HH: 14C Sark Gardens. Creation of a second vehicular entrance to the property with a new bridge over the ditch an extended driveway and changes to hard and soft landscaping.

FG/155/19/HH: 8 Telgarth Road. Single storey rear extension, addition of 1 x front pitched roof dormer and replacement cladding and window to existing dormers and raising roof from flat to pitched on existing rear dormers with alterations to fenstrations.

Felpham

FP/260/19/HH FP/260/19/HH: 24 Outerwyke Road. Erection of a first floor and entrance porch.

FP/264/19/HH: 15 Kingsmead. Construction of dormer extensions to first floor east and west elevations to provide bathroom, shower room and wardrobes, detached double garage in northwest corner of the site.

Ford

F/23/19/PL: Wicks Farm, Ford Lane. Variation of conditions 2-plans condition to show new site access & red edge & removal of conditions 13 & 14 following the grant of F/30/18/PL dealing with the use of an existing access instead of creation of new access.

Littlehampton

LU/91/19/PL: Various sites along Littlehampton Promenade. Change of use of parts of seafront for temporary food & drink outlets & other seaside uses together with associated temporary/portable structures & equipment for use by businesses associated with those outlets.

LU/341/19/PL: 37 & 43 Beach Crescent. Readvertisement due to Significant alterations to scheme. Combining two adjoining flats & alteration to glazing.

LU/350/19/CLE: 24 Gosden Road. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Driveway repaving.

LU/367/19/PL: 38 Seaton Park. Ramp to the front door.

LU/370/19/PL: 49 Horsham Road. Rear extension to retail unit.

LU/377/19/HH: 43 Griffin Crescent. Garden room in rear garden.

LU/381/19/HH: 20 The Crossways. Single storey rear extension.

LU/2/20/PL: 51 Falkland Avenue. Conversion of house into 3 No. self contained flats.

LU/5/20/HH: 12 Maxwell Road. Loft conversion with dormer windows to rear and velux windows to front.

Middleton

M/110/19/HH: 63 Elmer Road. Dropped kerb on west side of front drive for second access (access was constructed in excess of 15 years ago).

Pagham

P/117/19/PL: 36 East Front Road. Replacement of 1 No. dwelling.

Rustington

R/296/19/HH: 21 Merton Avenue. Single storey side extension.

R/1/20/HH: 19 Botany Close. Alterations to existing planning application (reference R/139/17/HH) for ‘Ground and first floor extensions to front & rear, dormer extension to rear elevation, balcony & staircase to rear elevation & detached garden room’ This application proposes some changes changes to fenestration and the proposed screening to the rear balcony.

Yapton

Y/121/19/PL: The Steddles, North End Road. Demolition of existing dwelling & outbuildings & erection of 11 No. dwellings (net increase 10 units), access, landscaping & associated works.

Y/120/19/PL: The Yapton And Ford Village Hall, Main Road. Installation of an Earth Bund & replacement of removable entrance posts with 2 No. galvanised lockable gates.