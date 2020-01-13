Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 14 and 19.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldinbourne

AL/99/19/PL: The Barn Arundel Road. Mono pitched extension for storing hay to be produced from 2 hectares of grassland, together with winter welfare housing for “Pigmy” Goats. Mono pitched extension for storing hay to be produced from 2 hectares of grassland, together with winter welfare housing for “Pigmy” Goats.

AL/105/19/HH: Tyrone House, Norton Lane, Norton. Part two storey part single storey side and rear extension.

Aldwick

AW/344/19/HH: 8 Aldbourne Drive. First floor side extension and alterations to rear elevation.

AW/343/19/T: 149 Barrack Lane. Fell 4 No. Sycamore trees.

Arundel

AB/135/19/HH: 31 Maltravers Street. Proposed internal and external alterations including replacement of selected windows and doors and new ground floor terrace to provide more flexible family living accommodation and a lower ground floor annex.This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/138/19/PL: Rookery Barn, Tortington Lane. Variation of condition 2 approved under AB/81/16/PL relating to approved plans; substitute GA/1903/001 for 15-53.2.02 to show the existing stable building within the curtilage to be retained & not demolished.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/128/19/OUT: Land Adjacent to Highfield House, Yapton Road. Application for outline planning permission for development of 70 bed Care Home and 14 Assisted Living bungalows with associated car parking, landscaping and access - Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/125/19/HH: Orchard House, Highground Lane. Alteration and refurbishment of existing residential annex including the addition of 3no. roof lights.

BN/129/19/PL: Land to the rear of Lillies, Yapton Road. Repositioning red line & garage 4 & 5 of approved application BN/6/18/RES (APP/C3810/W/18/3212398).

BN/135/19/PL: Birchwood House Church Lane. Sub-division of existing dwelling into two separate dwellings. Sub-division of existing dwelling into two separate dwellings.

BN/136/19/HH: 49 Downview Road. Part two storey part single storey rear extension and the addition of 2 x front dormers and 7 x rooflights.

BN/131/19/PL: Land At Angels Nursery, Yapton Road. Application for variation of conditions imposed on planning reference BN/43/16/PL relating to Conditions 2 (Approved Plans), 8 (Access/Maintenance of Watercourse or Culvert) and 18 (Access and Associated Off- Site Highway Works).

Bersted

BE/134/19/HH: 19 Ashurst Close. Proposed side extension.

BE/138/19/A: McDonald’s Restaurant, 3 Oldlands Way. Installation of 4 x digital freestanding signs and 1 x 15 inch digital booth screen.

Bognor Regis

BR/342/19/PL: 67 Ash Grove. Creation of new steps and handrail for disabled access to front door. Creation of new steps and handrail for disabled access to front door.

BR/349/19/HH: 27 Westway. Single storey front/side extension to replace existing garage and utility area.

Climping

CM/64/19/PL: Langford Horsemere, Green Lane. Residential development comprising 1x3-bedroom bungalow, 2x3-bedroom houses, 2x2-bedroom houses 4x4-bedroom houses along with access and parking following demolition of existing dwelling - Departure from the Development Plan.

East Preston

EP/158/19/HH: The Breakers, 29 Tamarisk Way. Demolition of existing garage & outbuildings. Alterations to external materials (including change from thatch to clay tiled roof and brick/stone to fibre cement weatherboarding and coloured render). Alterations to existing fenestration, including to 2 no. ground floor rear bay windows, and addition of first floor front dormer, enlarged balcony at first floor level at the rear. Replacement garages.

Ferring

FG/150/19/HH: 4 Downview Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description

Single storey side/rear extension and roof extension.

FG/152/19/PL: 40 Little Paddocks Little Paddocks. Erection of 2 x 3 bed detached chalet bungalows with associated parking and amenity space including the demolition of the existing house and garage.

Felpham

FP/258/19/PL: 107 Felpham Way. Conversion, alteration & extension to provide 1 No. Class A1 Shop Unit, 1 No. Flexible Use Commercial Unit Use Classes A1/A2/B1/B8/D1 or Sui-Generis Beauty Therapist/Nail Bar & 3 No. Flats together with 3 No. vehicle parking spaces & secure cycle & refuse storage facilities (resubmission following FP/32/19/PL).

FP/259/19/HH: 5 Normans Drive. Proposed new dormer, new front entrance porch and alterations.

Kingston

K/32/19/PL: Little Deerswood, Gorse Avenue, Kingston Gorse. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 1 x three storey dwelling with swimming pool and associated amenity space and parking.

K/34/19/HH: Manderley 65, Coastal Road. Single storey front extension including demolition of existing garage.

Littlehampton

LU/371/19/HH: Windlesham 7, St Winefrides Road. Single storey rear extension to create kitchen family room. Single storey extension to rear of existing garage.

Pagham

P/111/19/PL: 209 Pagham Road. Change of use of existing betting shop (Sui Generis) on ground floor with flat on first floor to 1 No. flat on ground floor (C3 Dwelling houses) to include single storey rear extension & conversion of loft space to include dormer window on rear elevation.

Rustington

R/272/19/PL: Zachary Merton Hospital, Glenville Road. Remedial works to external lighting to a car park area.

R/283/19/PL: Car Park to the rear of 1-3 Broadmark Lane Rustington. InstaVolt are proposing to install two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the grounds of Broadmark Lane, Rustington. An existing area will become two EV charging bays, along with associated equipment.

Walberton

WA/111/19/HH: Walberton House, The Street. New dormer & roof windows & alterations to existing roof windows to serve existing first floor rooms & formation of one new bedroom in attic space with dormer & roof windows & other related internal alterations - This application may affect the character & appearance of Walberton Village Conservation Area. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

WA/109/19/HH: 1 The Meadows. New single storey side extension with mono-pitched roof.

WA/116/19/HH: Fir Trees, Yapton Lane. Loft extension & alterations.

Yapton

Y/111/19/PL: Mayfield House, Yapton Road. Variation of conditions 2 & 4 following the grant of Y/37/18/HH; 2-provision of detached garage to include infill matching pitched roof & associated dormers & 4-window to be standard glazed & normal opening provisions.