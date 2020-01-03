Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 20 and January 3 and 19.
Aldingbourne
AL/105/19/HH: Tyrone House, Norton Lane, Norton. Part two storey part single storey side and rear extension.
Aldwick
AW/320/19/PL: Application for removal or variation of a condition following grant of planning permission AW/368/17/HH relating to conditions 2 - plans & 4 - restriction on occupation. 44 Christchurch Crescent, West Meads.
AW/337/19/A: Installation of various signage. The Ship Inn, Aldwick Street.
AW/346/19/T: 21 The Fairway, Aldwick Bay. Fell 1 No. Laburnum tree.
Arundel
AB/135/19/HH: 31 Maltravers Street.
Proposed internal and external alterations including replacement of selected windows and doors and new ground floor terrace to provide more flexible family living accommodation and a lower ground floor annex.This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.
Barnham and Eastergate
BN/130/19/HH: Flamsteed Lake Lane. Two storey side and front extension with habitable roofspace.
Bersted
BE/132/19/HH: 14 Van Gogh Place. Single storey front extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/282/19/PL: The Beach Hotel, former Mud Club & 2-4 Waterloo Square. Redevelopment into 49 No apartments consisting of 24 No 1 & 25 No 2 bed apartments & 2 No commercial units (A3 Restaurant & Cafe). This application affects the character & appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Regis Conservation Area & may affect the setting of a listed building.
BR/298/19/PL: Homebeech Nursing Home, 19-21 Stocker Road. Readvertisement due to Amended site plan Retention of timber shelter.
BR/347/19/T: 4 Pinewood Gardens. Fell 1 No. Liquid Amber tree.
East Preston
EP/163/19/HH: 4 Langmeads Close. Single storey rear extension.
Felpham
FP/250/19/T: St Marys Court, 32 Limmer Lane. Remove wind damaged branch from 1 No. Silver Birch tree.
FP/253/19/HH: 11 Fittleworth Drive. Proposed single storey front & side extension, new rooflights and covered porch.
Ferring
FG/150/19/HH: 4 Downview Road. Single storey side/rear extension.
Littlehampton
LU/322/19/HH: Removing tiles to existing outside front and left side of bungalow and replacing with cladding. 12 White Horses Way.
LU/371/19/HH: Windlesham 7 St Winefrides Road. Single storey rear extension to create kitchen family room. Single storey extension to rear of existing garage.
Middleton
M/105/19/HH: 20 Lane End Road. Removal of existing porch and erection of new front porch.
Rustington
R/285/19/HH: 17 Glenville Road. Single storey rear and side extension.
R/287/19/HH: 18 Glenville Road. Two storey side extension & single storey rear extension with internal alteration.
R/290/19/A: 144-146 The Street. Replacement non illuminated ATM header signage.
Walberton
WA/109/19/HH: 1 The Meadows. New single storey side extension with mono-pitched roof.
Yapton
Y/100/19/A: Land off Burndell Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. 1 x totem board, 2 x medium totem board, 13 x fence panels, 2 x wall panels, 3 x small totem board, 1 x ACM cut out letters, 32 x flags.