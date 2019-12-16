Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 6 and 13.

Aldingbourne

AL/51/19/PL: Springfield and land to rear, Hook Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended site layout and amendments to house

design of plots 1, 2, 3, 4,5 and garages to plots 3, 4, 5

Demolition of the existing dwelling & erection of 3 No 2-bed, 3 No 3-bed & 4 No 4-bed dwellings, access,

landscaping & associated works.

AL/102/19/HH: 13 Water Lane. Dropped kerb to front of property.

Aldwick

AW/322/19/T: Strawberry Cottage, Cypress Way. Reduce laterals on northside away from property by 2-3m to 1 No. Field Maple tree. Reduce 2 tops height by 6m and remainder limbs up to 2m to match and deadwood 1 No. Oak tree.

AW/327/19/HH: 7 A’Becketts Avenue. Single storey side & rear annexe extension.

AW/330/19/HH: 23 Grange Court. Single storey replacement rear extension, internal alterations to existing ground floor. Replacement kitchen

window to match existing.

AW/333/19/T: 19 A’Beckets Avenue, Aldwick Bay Estate. Crown reduction by no more than 1.5m to 1 No. Tulip tree.

Angmering

A/122/19/OUT: Land off Arundel Road. Readvertisement due to Amended plan

Outline application with some matters reserved for the erection of up to 160 dwellings with public open

space, landscaping and sustainable drainage systems (SuDs), vehicular access point from Arundel Road

together with up to 1,393 square metres (15,000 square feet) of B1/B2 units with associated parking

provision & vehicular access point from Arundel Road & land made available for expansion of current sports

pitch provision to form a sports-hub (following the demolition of existing commercial units and one bungalow)

(resubmission following A/36/18/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

A/167/19/HH: 13 Water Lane. Dropped kerb to front of property..

Arundel

AB/126/19/L: Longmace House, Mill Lane. Application for Listed Building Consent for works to the interior of Longmace House to allow part conversion

to residential use.

AB/129/19/HH: 75 Maltravers Street. Single storey side extensions and entrance porch. (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.This application affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/121/19/PL: Swallowfield, Eastergate Lane. Removal of redundant polytunnel & construction of 4 bedroom detached chalet bungalow with new vehicular

entrance & relocation of Nursery parking area. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/120/19/HH: Swallowfield, Eastergate Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/302/19/PL: Chandos, Elm Grove. Demolition of outbuildings & construction of 1 No. 2-bed dwelling & associated works (amendment to

planning permission ref: BR/46/19/PL).

BR/326/19/PL: Flat 68A, Aldwick Road. New entrance to flat.

BR/338/19/T: 4 The Orchard Close. Trim branches over roof to 4m clearance 1 No. Oak tree.

East Preston

EP/157/19/HH: St Briac, South Strand. First floor extension and changes to cladding and finishes.

Ferring

FG/113/19/A: 30 Ferring Street. 1x non illuminated fascia sign & 1x non illuminated plain board.

Middleton

M/102/19/HH: 1 Tuscan Avenue, Middleton-On-Sea. Front dormer.

Pagham

P/113/19/HH: 4 Lion Road. Single storey rear extension.

Rustington

R/276/19/HH: 9 Milton Avenue. Demolition of garage and conservatory and erection of a rear extension (This application may affect the

setting of a listed building).

R/260/19/HH: 1 Brendon Way. New crossover to North Lane.

R/281/19/HH: 159 Worthing Road. Single storey side and rear extension.

Yatpon

Y/89/19/HH: Hazel Cottage, Church Lane. Single storey side extension linking semi-detached garage to existing house including conversion of existing

garage to habitable use and rear extension. This application affects the setting of a listed building.

Walberton

WA/104/19/HH: Southover, Avisford Park Road. Single storey rear extension, porch to front, first floor side extension with front and rear dormers and recladding of dormer.

WA/110/19/HH: Crosslands, Barnham Road. Single storey front, side and rear extension.