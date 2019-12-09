Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 2and 6.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/319/19/HH: 9 Meadow Way. Erection of single storey double garage.

AW/324/19/T: Grange Court, Aldwick Grange, Bognor Regis. Fell 1 No. Scots Pine tree.

Land at rear of 1.

AW/325/19/T: Moonrakers Dark Lane. Reduce 2 No. Macrocarpa trees by 1.5m on north side.

Angmering

A/166/19/RES: The Laurels Dappers Lane. Approval of Reserved Matters following Outline consent (Reference A/74/18/OUT) relating to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for the erection of 9no two storey dwellings consisting of 2no two bedroom dwellings, 3no three bedroom dwellings and 4no four bedroom dwellings

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/114/19/T: Shannock, Church Lane, Eastergate. Crown reduction up to 2m to growth points to 1 No. Beech tree.

BN/116/19/HH BN/116/19/HH: 19 Elm Grove. Single storey rear extension and addition of a first floor.

BN/115/19/HH: Croft Cottage, Park Road. Single storey side and rear extension and porch to front.

Bognor Regis

BR/324/19/HH: Breeze Belmont Street. Single storey front and side extension. (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building)

East Preston

EP/151/19/HH: 8 Seaview Avenue. Proposed garage.

Felpham

FP/245/19/HH: 53 Ley Road, 53 Ley Road. Single storey rear extension & provision of tiled roof over existing rear extension.

FP/244/19/PL: Bognor Regis Golf Club, Downview Road. Extension to existing professional’s shop for new swing studio.

FP/246/19/HH: 16 Firs Avenue. Side dormer extension and alterations.

Ford

F/22/19/PL: Unit C5, C8, C9 Ford Airfield Industrial Estate, Rollaston Park Ford. Over roofing of industrial units.

Littlehampton

LU/341/19/PL: 37 & 43 Beach Crescent. Combining two adjoining flats & alteration to glazing.

Rustington

R/270/19/HH: 1 Pigeonhouse Lane. Ground and first floor rear extensions - resubmission of R/197/18/HH.