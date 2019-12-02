Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 23 and 29.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning

Aldingbourne

AL/98/19/L: Mrs T Nyton Road Westergate. New wooden 5-bar gate and support posts.

AL/97/19/HH: Mrs T Nyton Road Westergate. Readvertisement due to Amended plans 26/11/19

New wooden 5-bar gate and support posts and gate to rear.

Aldwick

AW/313/19/HH: Cliveden Beach Close Aldwick. Single storey rear extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 1 x front and 1 x rear dormer.This application may affect the character and apperance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/316/19/T: Chi Lowen 1 Willowhale Avenue. Fell 1 No. Hawthorn tree. Fell 1 No. Laurel tree.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/99/19/HH: Barnham Court Church Lane. Erection of a trellis, 1 x vehicular gate, 1 x pedestrian gate, 2 x vegetal pergolas and vehicular gates at both entrances to property. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building) (This application affects the character and appearance of the Church Lane Conservation Area).

BN/113/19/PL: Highground Barn Highground Lane Highground Barn Highground Lane. All-weather practice arena to support existing equestrian training yard.

Bersted

BE/117/19/HH: 29 Westfield. Drop kerb to front of property with works to existing wall.

Bognor Regis:

BR/256/19/PL: 2 Cavendish Road. Readvertisement due to Change of development description

Conversion of existing store to 2 bed dwelling to the rear of 2 Cavendish Road, fronting Sutherland Close.

BR/312/19/T: 2 Monterey Gardens. Crown reduction by 2m to 1 No. Hawthorn tree and Crown reduction by 1.5m to 1 No. Bay tree.

BR/318/19/HH: 63 Nyewood Lane. Proposed garden wall.

BR/325/19/HH: 2 Glenway. Single storey side extension to existing dwelling.

Climping

CM/62/19/L: Clymping Mill Climping Street. Listed building consent for internal & external alterations incl. stripping out of internal areas such as windows, doors, floors, wall linings & ceilings. Re-pointing of all internal and external flint & brick walls, re-roofing works & exposing of existing structure.

East Preston

EP/120/19/HH: Apple Tree Montpelier Road Apple Tree Montpelier Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description

Construction of single storey extension to rear.

EP/148/19/PL: Scorton 9 Lime Tree Close. Application for variation of condition no.2 imposed on planning permission EP/52/18/PL relating to amended internal layout & external appearance of plots 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Felpham

FP/235/19/HH: 26 Roundle Avenue. Proposed 2 storey extension to the South elevation with pitched barn hip roof, small dormer to North elevation.

FP/241/19/HH: 41 Davenport Road. Single storey rear extension, first floor extension to provide 2x rear dormers and part conversion of garage to habitable use.

FP/243/19/T: Rosewood 7A The Crescent. Crown reduction by 2.5m back to last pruning points 1 No. Golden Rubina tree.

Ferring

FG/135/19/PL: Silo at Former McIntyre Nursery Littlehampton Road. Demolition of a silo & erection of an office building (B1(a) Business), 6 No. parking spaces for office workers & erection of boundary fencing.

FG/146/19/HH: 22 Singleton Crescent. Single storey front extension, side extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a rear dormer and 3 front rooflights - amendment to previously approved application FG/42/19/HH.#

Littlehampton

LU/328/19/PL: 52 High Street. Variation of condition 2 imposed under LU/154/19/PL relating to approved plans.

LU/346/19/PL: Unit 10 Martello Enterprise Centre Courtwick Lane. Extension to existing unit to provide covered storage.

Pagham

P/70/19/RES: Land North of Summer Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent P/58/15/OUT for 90 No. dwellings. Also seeking to address the terms of planning conditions 6 (Phasing), 8 (ecology), 9 (Surface Water), 12 (Vehicular Access), 15 (Parking), 18 (Travel Plan), 20 (Landscape Management), 24 (Parking Control), 25 (Dwelling Parking) and 26 (Materials).

Rustington

R/271/19/T: Smugglers 4 Botany Close. Fell 1 No. Monterey Cypress tree.

R/274/19/HH: 41 Angmering Way. Single storey side/rear extension with removal of existing garage.