Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 15 to 22.

Planning

Aldingbourne

AL/96/19/HH: The Old Stables, Old Dairy Lane, Norton. Proposed window to existing kitchen. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation area.

AL/92/19/HH: Orchard End, Denmans Lane, Fontwell. Single storey side extension to an existing semi-detached property.

Aldwick

AW/306/19/T: White Cottage 1, Gossamer Lane. Reduce height by 1-2m and pollard by approx 2m to previous pollard points 1 No. Sycamore tree.

AW/314/19/HH: 17 Frobisher Road, Pagham. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion to form new 2nd floor with alterations to roof to form gable end and rear dormer projection.

Arundel

AB/122/19/L: 41 High Street. Application for Listed Building Consent for replacement of old air extract system with new system.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/96/19/L: Barnham Court, Church Lane. Listed building consent for the removal of collapsed West greenhouse & planned removal of unsafe South greenhouse; replaced with orangeries in style of Anglo Dutch design & 17th century vernacular.

BN/108/19/HH: 51 Elm Grove. Single storey rear extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use.

Bersted

BE/74/19/PL: 218 Chichester Road, North Bersted. Construction of entrance door & ramp on east elevation.

Bognor Regis

BR/316/19/PO: Flat 1, Anglesea Court, 11 Victoria Road South. Application to discharge a Planning Obligation dated 06/04/1987 under Planning Reference BR/517/85 relating to age restriction.

BR/286/19/PL: 1-2 The Parade, Argyle Road. Side & roof extension to existing mixed use building to provide retail storage, cycle, refuse/recycling store at ground level. Alterations to existing first floor 1 bedroom flat with an additional 1 bedroom studio & 1no. proposed studio flat to roof extension - Resubmission of BR/125/19/PL.

BR/305/19/A: 9-11 Water Tower Buildings, London Road. 1no. internally illuminated fascia sign & 1no. internally illuminated projecting sign.

BR/304/19/PL: 9-11 Water Tower Buildings, London Road. Installation of new entrance doors to shopfront, installation of air conditioning & re-colouring of existing shopfront.

BR/314/19/T: Side of 2 Bramber Close, Amberley Drive. Re-pollard to previous points by approx 8m height and 3m lateral spread & remove epicormic growth from mainstem to 1 No. Silver Maple tree (T1).

BR/319/19/HH: 7 Marshall Avenue. Demolition of attached garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

Climping

CM/60/19/CLE: Clymping Mill, Climping Street. Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for an Existing operation - Excavation of ground to re- deposit earth within and around the boundary of the site.

Felpham

FP/239/19/PL: Felpham Site 6, Westmorlands Drive. Variation of condition 1(k) and condition 15 imposed under FP/92/04/ for bus gate (approved Phase 2) to be replaced with an emergency services vehicles access gate and a bicycle link.

Ferring

FG/141/19/PL: Elm Lodge, Tamarisk Way. Erection of 1 No detached chalet style dwelling with integral garage; demolition of existing conservatory & porches & erection of single storey side extension & part single/part two storey side extension to Elm Lodge (resubmission of FG/220/18/PL).

Littlehampton

LU/305/19/RES: Parcel A2/B6, Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Application for Reserved Matters following outline permission LU/47/11 for 46 dwellings - this application may affect the setting of a Listed Building - This is a re-submission of LU/379/18/RES.

Lyminster

LY/13/19/HH: Lyminster Cottage, Lyminster Road. New entrance/driveway, restoration of external building at the front of the property. Restoration of walled garden, front and rear. Adjustment of levels around the property. Restoration of all windows and small front porch area. Two storey extension including demolition of existing extension. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Lyminster Conservation area.

LY/14/19/L: Lyminster Cottage, Lyminster Road. Application for Listed Building Consent for new entrance/driveway, restoration of external building at the front of the property. Restoration of walled garden, front and rear. Adjustment of levels around the property. Restoration of all windows and small front porch area. Two storey extension including demolition of existing extension.

Rustington

R/200/19/PL: The Honeypot Cafe 19, Sea Lane. Change of use of forecourt area to provide 4 tables & a bench for outdoor seating for maximum of 12 seats.

R/259/19/HH: 14 Sea Avenue. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of an existing detached house.

R/267/19/HH: 11 Pigeonhouse Lane. First floor rear extension over existing single storey extension. Single storey rear extension. Enlargement of existing dormer to side elevation.

R/268/19/PL: 6 Manor Road. Demolition of existing garage & store on existing dwelling & erection of 1 no. four-bed chalet style dwelling (re-submission of planning ref: R/72/19/PL).

Walberton

WA/105/19/CLE: Missione Vecchia, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Lawful development certificate for an existing use -confirmation an existing hip to gable roof extension & rear dormer is permitted development.

WA/106/19/HH: Missione Vecchia, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Single storey rear extension to accommodate enlargement of kitchen/diner.

Yapton

Y/105/19/PL: Stakers Farm, North End Road. Conversion of & alterations to existing barns to create 3 no. dwellings, erection of car barns & stores, a replacement pump house, demolition of barn & associated landscaping & parking - This application may affect the character and appearance of Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area.

Y/106/19/L: Stakers Farm, North End Road. Listed building consent for conversion of & alterations to existing barns to create 3 no. dwellings, erection of car barns & stores, a replacement pump house, demolition of barn, associated landscaping & parking.

Y/80/19/CLE: 5 Hobbs Court, The Potting Barn, Bilsham Road. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Installation of flue & associated pipework for new gas boiler.