Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 28 and November 1.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning

Aldingbourne

AL/88/19/HH: 9 Lidsey Road Woodgate. Single storey rear extension.

AL/85/19/PL: Retention of Shop used by students (and their relatives) of One School Global. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan. Aldingbourne Nurseries Church Road.

Aldwick

AW/272/19/HH: 51 Westminter Drive Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension.

AW/281/19/T: Strawberry Cottage Cypress Way. Reduce circumference by 3m and pollard by 3m 1 No. Turkey Oak tree. Reduce circumference by up to 3m away from property 2 No. Field Maple trees.

AW/286/19/HH: 18 Singleton Close Pagham. Rear conservatory extension.

AW/289/19/PL: 19 Rose Green Road Aldwick. Demolition of existing rear conservatory & change of use of existing shop (A1 Shops) to dwelling (C3 Dwelling House), new single storey rear extension & dormer to rear elevation.

Angmering

A/148/19/T: The Firs Roundstone Lane Angmering. Reduce height and prune sides by up to 3m to 3 No. Beech trees, crown reduction up to 2m to 1 No. Ornamental Cherry tree, crown reduction by 1.5m to 2 No. Deodora Cedars

Arundel

AB/102/19/HH: 13 Mount Pleasant. Replacement summer house. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/110/19/HH: 33 Maltravers Street. Conservatory/garden room on the rear elevation and demolition of outhouse.The application affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/112/19/PL: 41 High Street. Freezer housing, new extractor & ducting & new placement of bins in rear courtyard. This application affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area & may affect the setting of listed buildings.

AB/113/19/DOC: 13 Mount Pleasant. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/32/19/L relating to Condition No 2 - design, profiles, materials and colour of paintwork.

AB/115/19/DOC: Avola House 16 Tarrant Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/69/19/L relating to Condition Nos 3 - external brickwork, 4 - balustrading, 5 - proposed joinery and 6 - proposed fire surround and skirting boards.

Bersted

BE/113/19/HH: 1 Homing Gardens. First floor extension & re-positioning of boundary wall. This application affects the character & appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

BE/112/19/PL: Land adjacent to 12 Plover Close. 1 No dwelling (resubmission following BE/65/19/PL).

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/93/19/PL: Land At Angels Nursery Yapton Road. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 18 following the grant of planning permission BN/43/16/PL relating to ‘the development, hereby permitted, shall not be occupied until the access and associated off-site highway works have been constructed in accordance with plans and details (including recommendations of any associated Road Safety Audits) to be submitted to and approved by the LPA after consultation with the Local Highway Authority’.

Bognor Regis

BR/272/19/PL: Sussex Court Park Road. Replacement of existing failed balcony slabs together with the railings on like for like basis & repair canopy roof. This application affects the character & appearance of the Aldwick Road Conservation Area.

BR/208/19/PL: The Hatters Inn 2-8 Queensway. Readvertisement due to Certificate B Completed

Re develop & extend external drinking area complete with new railings, gates and wall to boundary.

BR/233/19/PL: 77 Aldwick Road. Part change of use of ground floor & formation of a first floor rear extension to create 2 No self-contained studio flats with associated refuse/ recycling & cycle store (resubmission following BR/63/18/PL).

BR/298/19/PL: 19-21 Stocker Road Bognor Regis. Retention of timber shelter.

Climping

CM/54/19/PL: 3 Westground Cottages Horsemere Green Lane. Application for variation of condition 2 imposed on CM/47/03 - to allow use of detached ancillary outbuilding as independent tourist accommodation up to 90 days p.a.

Felpham

FP/227/19/HH: 8 Flansham Park Flansham. Single storey rear extension & new window on ground floor east elevation.

FP/228/19/PL: Oakland Court 26-28 Admiralty Road Felpham. Retention of single storey timber side ‘lean to’ extension.

Ferring

FG/122/19/HH: Keys Florida Road. Part two storey side and rear extensions together with roof extensions and dormer windows.

FG/120/19/PL: 11 Telgarth Road. Application for variation of condition 2 following grant of planning permission FG/179/17/PL relating to approved plans.

FG/127/19/HH: 11 Ferring Marine. Loft conversion & reconfiguration of South elevation.

FG/130/19/T: 5 Ferringham Court Ferringham Lane. Fell 1 No Sycamore tree.

Ford

F/21/19/HH: Annex, New House Farm Barn New House Farm Barns, Ford Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Littlehampton

LU/304/19/HH: 52 North Street Littlehampton. First floor rear extension.

LU/325/19/HH: 55 Belloc Road. First floor rear extension over existing single storey rear extension.

Pagham

P/100/19/HH: 9 Kings Drive. Single storey side extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a side dormer and conversion of roof from hip to gable end, and alterations to front bay windows.

Rustington

R/253/19/PL: Block G, Unit G1 Dominion Way. Change of use of MOT test centre (B1 Business) to flexible use (B2 General Industry/B8 Storage or Distribution) with ancillary trade counter.

Yapton

Y/87/19/HH: 8 Mill View Road. Single storey rear extension.