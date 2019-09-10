Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 30 and September 6.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/72/19/PL: Ryefields Farmhouse, Oak Tree Lane, Woodgate. Demolition of existing buildings & erection of 10 No. houses, comprising 1x three bedroom detached, 6x three bedroom semi detached & 3x four bedroom detached houses with associated access & parking (resubmission following AL/118/18/OUT).

Aldwick

AW/237/19/PL: The Former Ship Inn, Aldwick Street. Variation of conditions imposed on planning reference AW/211/14/PL relating to condition 8 - delivery times & Condition 10 - delivery of goods serving the store in accordance to the Delivery Management Schedule.

AW/242/19/HH: 5 Langley Grove. Extension to detached garage.

AW/240/19/HH 41 Boxgrove Gardens. Extension to existing detached garage.

AW/247/19/HH: 12 Blondell Drive. First floor rear extension.

Angmering

A/110/19/HH: Field House, The Thatchway. Two storey side extension.

Arundel

AB/86/19/HH: Mews House, London Road. Remove first floor ‘stilted’ roof terrace and replace with ground floor extension and new first floor roof terrace. Convert adjacent ground floor covered walkway into small room. Build two storey rear extension, with roof lantern and terrace/balcony. Put in extra window on ground floor eastern (side) elevation, and replace window with door on ground floor South (rear) elevation. Remove red tiles on first floor rear wall and replace with white render. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/87/19/L: Mews House, London Road. Remove first floor ‘stilted’ roof terrace and replace with ground floor extension and new first floor roof terrace. Convert adjacent ground floor covered walkway into small room. Build two storey rear extension, with roof lantern and terrace/balcony. Put in extra window on ground floor eastern (side) elevation, and replace window with door on ground floor South (rear) elevation. Remove red tiles on first floor rear wall and replace with white render. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/74/19/PL: Barnham Court Farm, St Marys Anchor Hold, Church Lane. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 3 imposed under BN/14/00/ relating to occupancy restriction. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area.

Bersted

BE/82/19/L: The Elms, 78 North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis. Listed building consent for new boiler & flue.

BE/99/19/HH: 26 Sherwood Road. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion

Bognor Regis

BR/206/19/PL: 83 Aldwick Road. Extensions & alterations to shop & HMO to reduce shop & form 8no. self-contained flats.

BR/209/19/HH: 9 Oak Grove. Garden shed to rear.

BR/245/19/HH: 28 Hatherleigh Gardens. Single storey side annexe extension.

East Preston

EP/109/19/PL: 16 Worthing Road. Variation of a condition following grant of planning permission EP/121/17/PL relating to condition no.2 - plans - reduce footprint & massing.

EP/110/19/PL: 9 Nursery Close. Variation of condition 5 imposed under EP/145/17/HH relating to window on NW dormer elevation to be obscured glazed, top hung with restricted opening.

Ferring

FG/96/19/HH: Ashdown, Rifeside Gardens. Loft conversion and roof extension

Felpham

FP/182/19/HH: 3 The Loop. Single storey front extension.

FP/185/19/PL: Mermaid and Playbox, Sea Road. Detached dwelling - Resubmission of FP/201/18/PL.

FP/184/19/HH: 78 Outerwyke Road. Single storey extension to front.

Littlehampton

LU/265/19/PL: Land at Lineside Industrial Estate Northwest of Unit 26, Eldon Way. Variation of conditions imposed on planning application LU/331/17/PL relating to condition no. 2 - Plans - Amendment to intermal layout, car parking layout, loading bay doors, external canopies & height of eaves at gable ends,

LU/184/19/HH: 14 Esher Drive. Readvertisement due to amended description and plans. Single storey rear extension, single-storey front porch extension and retrospective single storey detached outbuilding for use as studio/gym.

LU/228/19/CLE: 24 Gosden Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing repavement of driveway.

LU/268/19/HH: 3A Butts Mead, Wick. Garage conversion to habitable area.

LU/273/19/HH: Windlesham, 7 St Winefrides Road. Single storey rear extension and single storey extension to rear of existing garage.

Middleton

M/74/19/PL: Middleton Sports Club, 3 Sea Lane. Demolition of existing bowls pavilion & replacement with new bowls pavilion, ground floor alterations & first floor extension to existing gym facilities to include DDA provisions. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

Pagham

P/81/19/HH: 20 Manor Park. Single storey rear extension.

P/82/19/HH: 23 Bishops Close. Single storey side and part rear extension.

Walberton

WA/86/19/PL: Walberton Baptist Church, The Street. Variation of condition imposed on planning reference WA/54/17/PL relating to condition No.4 - alternative surface water drainage scheme - This application may affect the character & appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area.

Yapton

Y/70/19/HH: 28 Downview Road. Extension to front elevation & conversion of existing rear conservatory.