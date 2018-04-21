PICTURES: Pet day supports campaign against animal testing

Dogs had their day at The Body Shop in Littlehampton as part of a fun day raising awareness of animal testing.

Staff at the Global Support Centre, in Watersmead Business Park, were invited to take part in a Forever Against Animal Testing Pet Day on Monday to celebrate the company’s successful campaign.

Performing well in the agility test. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180173-5

Sarah Henriques, UK PR manager for The Body Shop, said: “The event was to support and drive signatures for our Forever Against Animal Testing campaign, which aims to ban animal testing globally – it’s currently legal in 80 per cent of countries.

“We have already secured over five million signatures, making it the biggest campaign against animal testing ever, and need to recruit a total of eight million.

“We invited all employees to bring their dogs to work and planned a brilliant day for our four-legged friends, including dog shows, talks from animal charities, an agility corner, treat stand for dogs and humans, doggie photographer, pamper corner and giveaways.”

The campaign launched in June 2017, alongside campaign partner Cruelty Free International.

Kate Levine with her dog Lulu, first in the Best Smilie category. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180173-6

Once all the signatures are collected, they will been taken to the United Nations to push for a global ban.

Pets have been a powerful symbol throughout the campaign, to represent the relationship people have with animals and connecting with cruelty-free supporters.

The pet day was a first for the support centre, giving employees and their dogs a day full of fun. Activities included an agility course and a dog show.

The Body Shop team was joined by representatives from animal charities and the campaign partner Cruelty Free International.

Waggiest tail winner Lulu with owner Christine Aldridge. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180173-3

Visit foreveragainstanimaltesting.com for more information and to sign the petition.