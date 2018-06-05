PICTURES:Angmering marks RAF centenary

The RAF flag was flying at Angmering Village Hall as a new plaque was unveiled.

Guests from Princess Marina House, the RAF Benevolent Fund’s home in Rustington, joined villagers on Saturday for the commemoration of the centenary of the formation of the RAF.

Les Pearson, a former RAF ground engineer, with village representatives by the raised bed with plaque to commemorate the centenary of the formation of the RAF

Angmering in Bloom arranged for the planting of the raised bed in front of the car park at the hall, to depict the RAF roundel, and the plaque gives details of the air force, with the two logos.

The plaque was unveiled by Mr Les Pearson, a former RAF ground engineer, who was down from Scotland with his wife for a holiday at Princess Marina House.

The ceremony was also attended by Angmering Parish Council chairman John Oldfield, members of Angmering in Bloom, Angmering Village Hall management committee members and other villagers.

Refreshments were served in the newly-decorated King Suite and out on the new patio in the recently landscaped garden.

The plaque reads:

ROYAL AIR FORCE CENTENARY

The Royal Air Force (RAF) the United Kingdom’s aerial warfare force was formed towards the end of the First World War on 1 April 1918. It is the oldest independent air force in the world.

It played a large part in the Second World War where it fought its most famous campaign, the Battle of Britain.