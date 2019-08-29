Passionate protest outside Worthing town hall opposes Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament

At least 100 demonstrators gathered outside Worthing town hall last night opposing controversial plans to suspend parliament until October.

A move by Boris Johnson to suspend parliament for five weeks was accepted by the Queen yesterday, with critics suggesting it was an attempt to stifle debate around Brexit and push through a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Protesters gather outside Worthing town hall

Protesters at the town hall held placards calling the decision a 'coup' and an attack on democracy, while blocking traffic in Chapel Road.

Opposition MPs have vowed to challenge the suspension, which would see parliament remain closed from no earlier than September 9, and no later than September 12, until October 14.

Mr Johnson said his Government would deliver its Queen's Speech on October 14, where the party would set out its forthcoming agenda. It is standard for parliament to be suspended before a Queen's Speech, but the prorogation would see that time period extended.

Parliament was due to recess on September 14, but the early closure - known as prorogation - would see several crucial days of Brexit debate in the House of Commons lost and less time for anti-no deal MPs to try to force through legislation to block a no deal Brexit.

A national petition opposing the proroguing has already reached more than one million signatures.

Yesterday, Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley called for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to release the party whip after Mr Corbyn urged opposition MPs to push for a general election. Read more here: Worthing MP’s Brexit letter to Jeremy Corbyn: ‘your approach is not offering benefit’

