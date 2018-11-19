Order to stop Bersted development after ‘unacceptable’ planning condition breaches

Arun District Council has issued a Temporary Stop Notice (TSN) for a residential development in New Barn Lane, Bersted.

In a statement issued today, the council said planning permission for the Linden Homes site was granted with conditions and some of those conditions have not been complied with.

The TSN prevents further development at the site and will remain in place until December 6.

Councillor John Charles, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “We are taking this situation very seriously.

“It is unacceptable for planning conditions to be ignored, whether by an individual or a development company.

“The council is aware and regretful that this course of action will affect the lives of residents hoping to move into these news homes soon, but our responsibility is to ensure that planning conditions are adhered to.

“We are hopeful that the developer will take immediate action to ensure that this happens.”

Arun District Council said it was proactively monitoring sites to ensure that agreed planning conditions are discharged and ‘will be taking the appropriate action’ should it find that breaches are taking place.