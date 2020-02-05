New Monks Farm: Agreement reveals primary school funding, major roadworks and more

After years of legal wrangling, passionate protests and lively debate, work can finally begin on the IKEA and housing development on New Monks Farm in Lancing.

Developer The Community Stadium Ltd signed a legal document – called a Section 106 agreement – agreeing conditions they must meet during construction and beyond.

Work started on the site earlier this year at what Adur District Council said was the developer’s own risk, but no indication of a completion date has been given.

A major battleground between campaigners and the developer has been the contribution of funds towards a new primary school.

West Sussex County Council had asked for a contribution of £3.2million towards a school, with a further £2.8million to come from an impending housing development in West Sompting.

A failure to reach an agreement with The Community Stadium Ltd was viewed as one of the main roadblocks to permission being signed off.

But the Section 106 agreement reveals the developer has agreed to contribute £3,618,650 to the education provision – more than requested.

It will be paid in two equal instalments, on or before the occupation of the 200th and 400th homes.

The developer will transfer part of the site for the county council to build the school and, if it is not completed within seven years, the council must repay the education contribution.

As part of the agreement, the developer will also pay a £60,928 library contribution, £5,801 towards the fire service, £500,000 towards healthcare and a £109,359.31 contribution to the police.

Cycle and pedestrian links will also be developed to the tune of £100,000, as fears over travel infrastructure are addressed.

Work on a new A27 access roundabout, which drawings show will have a fiercely contested ‘fourth arm’, will not begin until the Withy Patch residents are relocated to their new site.

The Sussex Pad traffic lights will also remain until a new footpath and bridleway link between Coombes Road and the south side of the A27 is completed.

Limits have also been placed on the number of homes that can be occupied without certain criteria being met.

For example, no more than 60 can be occupied until improvements have been made to the Grinstead Lane approach to the A27, which connect at the Manor Roundabout.

No more than 249 homes can be occupied, nor the IKEA superstore, until improvements to the Sussex Pad traffic lights, A27, Grinstead Lane and Manor Roundabout have been completed, to limit congestion.

Assurances have also been provided over flood defences, which includes a pumping station and extensive drainage works.

The full agreement can be found on the Adur and Worthing planning portal, ref: AWDM/0961/17