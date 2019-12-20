New Arundel and South Downs MP speaks out about Queen’s Speech

The new Arundel and South Downs MP has spoken out about the Queen’s Speech.

In a statement, Andrew Griffith MP said: “[The] Queen’s Speech reaffirmed that this one nation Conservative Government will invest in people’s priorities and continue to help them with the cost of living.

“New figures this week showed that the employment rate is at a record high – and wages have risen ahead of prices for 21 months in a row.”

Unemployment is at its lowest level since 1975 according to Andrew.

He added: “In Arundel and South Downs, we are making sure that people have a secure and well-paid job rather than being trapped on benefits, with the number of people who are claiming key out-of-work benefits falling by 272 since 2010.

“By getting Brexit done, this people’s one nation Conservative Government will start repaying the trust placed in us by the people of this county, we will:

“Increase the National Living Wage to £10.50 by 2024 and expand it to those over the age of 21;

“Bring in a ‘triple tax lock’ – meaning the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance will not be raised throughout the lifetime of the next Parliament;

“Increase the National Insurance threshold to £9,500 next year saving people approximately £100;

“Create a new single enforcement body to better protect and enhance workers’ rights;

“Review how we can better support self-employed workers;

“Protect women returning from maternity leave from discrimination;

“Legislate to allow parents to take two weeks paid leave for neonatal care.”

He said the new figures are ‘another sign that the fundamentals of the British economy are strong as we prepare to get Brexit done on 31 January’.

Andrew added: “With almost 3.8 million more people in work since 2010, more families have greater financial security and can confidently plan for their future.

“The Conservatives will help this country move forward and will deliver for families across the country. That’s why we are committed to cutting taxes, increasing the National Living Wage and we will continue to lead the way and set high standard on workers’ rights.

“This People’s Government will start repaying the trust placed in us and delivering on people’s priorities, building a better Britain for everyone in this country, regardless of how they voted.”

