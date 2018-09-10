New Angmering homes to replace horticultural buildings

Permission has been given for old horticultural buildings in Angmering to be demolished and nine new homes built in their place.

At a meeting of Arun District Council’s development control committee, members voted to approve the application for land at The Laurels, in Dappers Lane.

The development will be made up of two two-bedroom homes, three three-bedroom homes and four four-bedroom homes.

Philippa Bower (Con, Rustington West) described the application as ‘a good scheme with plenty of car parking’.

The meeting was told that, due to the extremely hot weather in July/August, a reptile survey of the site had not been completed.

A condition was place on the application stating that, before work started, a survey would have to take place and the results submitted for approval.

The meeting also saw members give permission for two semi-detached bungalows to be built in St John’s Close, Westergate.

An application to build a chalet-style bungalow in Sea Lane Gardens, Ferring, was also given the nod, despite concerns from some members that it would be too close to the neighbouring property.

The bungalow will be one metre from its neighbour.

Chairman Richard Bower (Con, East Preston) told the meeting: “I do think that a metre is really on the very limit of what could be perhaps allowed.”

Four members abstained from voting.